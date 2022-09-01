-carnitine, a friend or foe for cardiovascular disease? A Mendelian randomization study

Read full article on original website
Long term evaluation of a multidisciplinary trigeminal neuralgia service
The Journal of Headache and Pain volume 23, Article number: 114 (2022) Cite this article. Trigeminal neuralgia is an episodic severe neuralgic pain and can be managed both medically and surgically. If possible, this should be directed by a Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) of specialised surgeons, physicians, dentists, psychologists and specialist nurses with access to all treatment modalities, which enables patients to make an informed decision about their future management.
Occult infection with hepatitis B virus PreS variants synergistically promotes hepatocellular carcinoma development in a high-fat diet context by generating abnormal ceramides
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 279 (2022) Cite this article. Some occult hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections are resulted from PreS mutations that reduce secretion of envelope protein (HBsAg). We investigated the ceramide amounts and species in hepatocytes infected with PreS variants that were isolated from HBsAg-seronegative patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and the ceramide effects on autochthonous HCC development in murine models.
Circulating biomarker correlates of left atrial size and myocardial extracellular volume fraction among persons living with and without HIV
BMC Cardiovascular Disorders volume 22, Article number: 393 (2022) Cite this article. Infection with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is associated with higher risk for myocardial disease despite modern combination antiretroviral therapy (cART). Factors contributing to this excess risk, however, remain poorly characterized. We aimed to assess cross-sectional relationships between elevations of left atrial volume index (LAVI) and myocardial extracellular volume (ECV) fraction that have been reported in persons living with HIV and levels of circulating biomarkers of inflammation, fibrosis, and myocyte stretch among persons living with and without HIV (PLWH, PLWOH).
In vitro and in vivo differences in neurovirulence between D614G, Delta And Omicron BA.1 SARS-CoV-2 variants
Acta Neuropathologica Communications volume 10, Article number: 124 (2022) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with various neurological complications. Although the mechanism is not fully understood, several studies have shown that neuroinflammation occurs in the acute and post-acute phase. As these studies have predominantly been performed with isolates from 2020, it is unknown if there are differences among SARS-CoV-2 variants in their ability to cause neuroinflammation. Here, we compared the neuroinvasiveness, neurotropism and neurovirulence of the SARS-CoV-2 ancestral strain D614G, the Delta (B.1.617.2) and Omicron BA.1 (B.1.1.529) variants using in vitro and in vivo models. The Omicron BA.1 variant showed reduced neurotropism and neurovirulence compared to Delta and D614G in human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived cortical neurons co-cultured with astrocytes. Similar differences were obtained in Syrian hamsters inoculated with D614G, Delta and the Omicron BA.1 variant 5 days post infection. Replication in the olfactory mucosa was observed in all hamsters, but most prominently in D614G inoculated hamsters. Furthermore, neuroinvasion into the CNS via the olfactory nerve was observed in D614G, but not Delta or Omicron BA.1 inoculated hamsters. Furthermore, neuroinvasion was associated with neuroinflammation in the olfactory bulb of hamsters inoculated with D614G. Altogether, our findings suggest differences in the neuroinvasive, neurotropic and neurovirulent potential between SARS-CoV-2 variants using in vitro hiPSC-derived neural cultures and in vivo in hamsters during the acute phase of the infection.
