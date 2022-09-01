Read full article on original website
Activists for women's health work to educate voters ahead of November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Black leaders in Columbus joined forces Sunday to take a stand on women’s reproductive health in this year’s elections. The leaders held the “Their Body, Their Choice” event outside of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop. Carter Womack, an organizer of The...
Co-creator, writer of Only Murders in the Building calls central Ohio home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s a story about a podcast. It’s a show that has captivated and held curiosity for two seasons, now. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to gain popularity. On screen, it’s Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short who take the words...
The Ohio State students who lived under the 'Shoe'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They came from small towns like Marietta and Salem. They were smart and most were the first in their families to attend college. But these kids from Ohio who yearned for a better life than their parents did not have the financial means to pay for college.
Ohio State gifts WWII veteran with Notre Dame tickets prior to 100th birthday
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.
Honda, LG to build $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday. The plant’s site is still undecided, but...
