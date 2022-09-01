Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman’s free youth basketball tournament HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019. Around 100 to 150 kids signed up for the event with the ages ranging from third to eighth graders. COVID-19 didn’t stop kids from playing basketball and Stadelman is...
WIFR
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
WIFR
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
Comments / 0