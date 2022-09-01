ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman’s free youth basketball tournament HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019. Around 100 to 150 kids signed up for the event with the ages ranging from third to eighth graders. COVID-19 didn’t stop kids from playing basketball and Stadelman is...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy