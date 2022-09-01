Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hero homebuyers have way to save with Houses for Heroes
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is an real estate organization that has worked to help those first responders, healthcare workers, educators and military, in buying or refinancing a home. Jason Cowgill, a loan consultant for Caliber Home Loans in Southaven, is a representative for the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company, and he wants...
Cross country results from Memphis Twilight Classic
A number of DeSoto County cross country teams took part in the huge City Auto Memphis Twilight meet at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex Saturday evening. Teams from Hernando, Olive Branch, DeSoto Central, and Center Hill had runners competing in the five-kilometer run. Here are the top boys’ and girls...
District Attorney John Champion passes away
Reports have come out Sunday that 17th Circuit Court District Attorney John Champion has passed away Sunday morning. He was age 61. Champion has been District Attorney since November 2001. The 1992 University of Mississippi Law School graduate was hired as an Assistant District Attorney in 1993 by former District Attorney Bobby Williams. He continued in that position until his appointment in 2001.
Great trees grow from small sprouts
When the power company’s tree-trimming crew makes the rounds in town, they give crew cuts to some trees and shave the heads of others. While the results of their work are not very attractive, I understand the need for their doing it. The real problem goes back to the...
Supervisors, aldermen meet on Tuesday
The four DeSoto County city boards of aldermen and the county Board of Supervisors will all conduct business on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Supervisors will move their meeting from its normal Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a quick synopsis of some of the board meeting agenda items...
Friday sports: DeSoto Central handles Gators
Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.
