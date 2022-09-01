Are you someone who likes to design logos? Fall River is looking for your help and is willing to pay for it. The city has announced a new contest that is open to the public. Fall River's logo is getting updated, and the city is looking for people to submit ideas and entries. The winning submission will receive $500 in cash, but, more importantly, the winner will have the distinction of having designed a logo for one of the biggest cities in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO