How the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Came to Be
Hurricane Carol rammed Southern New England head-on on August 31, 1954. After first making landfall on Long Island, New York, Carol roared into coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island and is considered one of the worst tropical cyclones to strike those states. Carol made landfall near Old Saybrook, Connecticut as a...
Two Fall River Men Charged in Gas Station Fight
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been charged after a fight at a city gas station on Friday evening in which an elderly couple was assaulted. Fall River police said that at around 7 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted at the New World Gas Station at 340 Milliken Blvd.
New Bedford Police Officer Meets Girl He Saved As Baby
A former New Bedford police officer recently got to meet a young girl whose life he saved years ago and this is just the feel good story we need right now. \Nathan Monteiro is now a Massachusetts State Police officer but that hasn't stopped him from staying close to his roots here on the SouthCoast.
Bringing the Great Outdoors to New Bedford and Fall River Streets
We all know the excitement of the ice cream man arriving in the neighborhood. The music could be heard for blocks as you ran home to get money for a treat. That same feeling has been happening this summer on the streets in New Bedford and Fall River, but instead of ice cream, The Trustees have been serving up nature to the children using an EV mobile adventure van packed with free fun.
Massachusetts Community Debates Turtle Crossing Signs
Recently a spate of "Turkey Crossing" signs has appeared in some SouthCoast communities. Actually, I've only seen them in Westport, but that's cool. We have signs to warn of geese crossing, ducks crossing, deer crossing, kids crossing, and even fire engines crossing, so why not signs warning of turtles crossing, too?
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
Cutest Turtle Bandage Artwork Helps Make Recovery More Colorful
One local turtle learned that if you're going to have your backend bandaged, it might as well be creative and colorful. The New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth recently welcomed an Eastern box turtle that had a rough go of things. The poor little guy was attacked by a predator that gnawed off a decent portion of his back shell and left him with significant tissue damage.
Is Millicent Rogers Buried Beneath the Fairhaven Library That Bears Her Name?
There has been a legend that has persisted in Fairhaven for generations, the tale of a young woman gone too soon whose love of reading led her family to take a most unusual step in order to memorialize her. As the legend goes, the body of Millicent Rogers is buried...
New Bedford Volunteer Recognized With National Award
Judy Roderiques, a 24-year volunteer for the New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park, is proof that the journey of a thousand miles really does begin with one step. "I started out in 1998 as a volunteer doing walking tours," she said. "My husband Cliff and I had come here to take a tour, and we got so much enjoyment from it that we signed up to learn how to give tours."
Fall River Body Identified After 17 Years
FALL RIVER — A body found in a landfill on Airport Road in Fall River in August 2005 has finally been identified, according to a release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Known for 17 years as "John Doe," the body was identified this week as missing Boston...
Wareham Mosquito Sample Tests Positive for West Nile Virus
Wareham officials have announced that a mosquito sample taken in the town has tested positive for West Nile Virus. An alert was sent out this morning to town residents through Wareham’s email and text messaging system alerting them of the positive test. “The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced...
New Bedford Fisherman Drags Shark to Shore With His Bare Hands
New Bedford fishermen cast their lines into the ocean off Westport on Saturday night in search of striper fish, but they reeled in something a whole lot bigger. Michael Gil shared the story of his close encounter with a shark, and he caught it all on video. Gil and his...
Another New Logo Coming to Fall River Before 2023
Are you someone who likes to design logos? Fall River is looking for your help and is willing to pay for it. The city has announced a new contest that is open to the public. Fall River's logo is getting updated, and the city is looking for people to submit ideas and entries. The winning submission will receive $500 in cash, but, more importantly, the winner will have the distinction of having designed a logo for one of the biggest cities in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
State Announces $2 Million for Padanaram Bridge Redesign
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth's Padanaram Bridge will be getting an upgrade, after state and local officials on Friday announced $2 million in state funding to start the design process. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, State Rep. Chris Markey, and town officials made the announcement outside the...
Fall River Police Arrest Man With Gun After Helping Retrieve His Phone
A man who Fall River Police helped retrieve his cell phone from someone who had taken it was subsequently arrested for carrying a firearm. At about 9 a.m. this morning, Fall River Police responded to the 600 block of Second Street for a report of a male causing a disturbance. They arrived to find Mustafa Kasin, 21, of Grafton, who told them a female acquaintance had taken his cell phone. Officers were able to assist him in getting his phone back.
New Bedford Officials to Commemorate Overdose Awareness Day
NEW BEDFORD — The city of New Bedford and the Greater New Bedford Opioid Task Force are hosting a commemoration event on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for International Overdose Awareness Day. Officials stated in a release that the event will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, starting with a...
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
The Real Story Behind New Bedford’s Seaman’s Bethel Pulpit
Who hasn't visited New Bedford's famed Seamen's Bethel and gazed at the prow-shaped pulpit, wondering about its origins and who might have ascended the steps to address the congregates in the pews below?. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Seamen's Bethel was dedicated by the New Bedford Port...
This Vicious Visitor Attacking a New Bedford Ring Camera Is What Nightmares Are Made Of [VIDEO]
I swear the things these Ring Cameras catches are almost unbelievable. Not too long ago, I received a notification from my Ring app that read "There is a person at your upstairs". Upon further review, three very noticeable white orbs captured my attention that convinced me to call someone "spiritual". If you haven't seen the video yet, it's worth a watch.
