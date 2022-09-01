Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz – Live results from Los Angeles
By Mark Eisner: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) pulled out a 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) in their WBC title eliminator on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped the 43-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to fight in December
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua has surprisingly accepted Tyson Fury’s invitation to fight in December. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) took to social media today to agree to the offer from WBC heavyweight champion Fury for a fight in December after ‘The Gypsy King’ called him out twice.
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr explains why he couldn’t KO Luis Ortiz
By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Ryan Garcia should only fight Tank Davis at 140
By Robert Segal: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is advising Ryan Garcia to stick to his guns and only fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at 140, not 135. Rolly says that if Tank tries to insist on Ryan fighting at 135, then he shouldn’t take the fight because he needs to compete where he’s “comfortable.”
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Isaac Cruz to fight Rolly Romero
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz some bad news last Sunday night by telling him through Twitter that he wants him to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next. Tank appears to be on a crash course with unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia...
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr: “Now it’s time to have fun tomorrow”
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr. says he’s done all the hard work in terms of preparation for his headliner fight against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, and now he’s ready to have fun. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) is highly confident that he’ll have his hand raised...
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz May Be One Step Away From Rematch With “Tank” Davis
By Vince Dwriter: A little over a year ago, the December 2021 Showtime pay-per-view fight card featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis was placed in jeopardy when his opponent Rolando “Rolly” Romero was hit with major legal allegations. Romero was the recipient of intense public scrutiny, and as a result, he was pulled out of the fight, but fortunately, a rising contender stepped in to fill the void.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Benavidez Sr. furious at Canelo for not fighting his son, David
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr sounds like he’s ready to be put in a straightjacket over his anger at Canelo Alvarez for choosing not to fight his talented son, former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. This week, Benavidez Sr got some bad news after Canelo informed...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr to Deontay Wilder: “We can get it on” in May
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr wants to fight Deontay Wilder next May on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend following his win against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz last Sunday night in their WBC heavyweight title eliminator bout at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Although Wilder said...
Yardbarker
Watch: Andy Ruiz looks unrecognizably trim ahead of Luis Ortiz fight
Andy Ruiz is definitely no longer the same Andy Ruiz who stepped into the ring with Anthony Joshua. The former heavyweight champ Ruiz looked nearly unrecognizable during weigh-ins ahead of his fight against Luis Ortiz on Sunday. Ruiz came in at 269 pounds but looked extremely fit and trim. Take...
BoxingNews24.com
From 1900 to 1960 & 1960 to 2022 the P4P Best!
By Ken Hissner: Every boxing fan has their own opinion on who were the all-time best pound-for-pound boxers. This article includes “my twelve picks” from 1900 to 2022. I will be interested in others’ choices and comments. In the 1900 to 1960 group, to me and most...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua vs. Fury – will it happen? Fans doubtful
By Barry Holbrook: Fans are skeptical about the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury mega-fight taking place in December despite AJ saying, “I’ll be ready in December.”. According to doubting fans, Joshua’s comment about agreeing to the fight against Fury in December could be a clever way to get ‘The Gypsy King’ to clam up and stop calling him out repeatedly, as he did earlier today.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Juan Estrada defeats Argi Cortes by 12 round decision
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) had a much tougher time than he bargained for on Saturday night in successfully defending his WBA Franchise super flyweight title against the younger, stronger, and faster Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs), winning by a 12 round unanimous decision at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury posts new message for Joshua, pushing hard for fight
By Charles Brun: In a sign of neediness, Tyson Fury posted for the second time today a call out of Anthony Joshua. In the most recent fresh message from ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury, one could sense the desperation on his part with him appearing to plead to Joshua, saying, “Let’s give the fans what they want as Usyk is b****. I got the date and venue who will rule Britannia?”
