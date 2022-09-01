By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.

