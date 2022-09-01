ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Franchise cricketer’ Tim David gets call-up to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

 5 days ago
Tim David, pictured playing for Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast T20, has been called up by Australia for the T20 World on home soil.

Singapore-born Tim David’s rapid rise through the cricket ranks has continued after being named in Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup squad. His journey to international selection is different to regular precedent, making a name for himself in overseas T20 league’s and being bought by the Mumbai Indians for $1.53m in this year’s Indian Premier League auction.

Now called up to Australia’s T20 squad for their World Cup on home soil, chairman of selectors George Bailey said David’s rise to the national team is unique. “It’s a different journey, there’s no doubt about that which is really exciting,” Bailey said in Townsville.

“It’s unique for a number of things. It’s really challenging for players to just be a franchise cricketer without having a base or a support network. You might see it more and more, but there’s some challenges being just a franchise cricketer as well.”

Skipper Aaron Finch said the role David has played globally as the five, six or seven batting option is highly sought after in the 20-over format. “There’s not a huge amount of people who has that ability around the world,” Finch said.

“The form that he’s been in over the last couple of years has been outstanding as well. He’s someone who just continues to get better and ... his power first and foremost is really impressive, but the overall package with some handy offspin overs and good in the field.”

David, who has made a name for himself in the Big Bash League with Hobart Hurricanes, has already had a taste of international cricket. The 26-year-old played 14 T20Is for Singapore in 2019 and 2020, averaging 46.5 with the bat.

His selection is at the expense of legspinner Mitchell Swepson after heading to the UAE last year as Australia won their first T20 World Cup. Bailey said it is a different strategic approach for their home World Cup with spin playing a major part at the previous instalment in the UAE.

He is confident with their three spinners in Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and allrounder Glenn Maxwell. Both Bailey and Finch believe home conditions and a balanced squad bodes favourably for their title defence across October-November.

“We’ve got some good depth,” Bailey said. “It’s been again a great winter, there’s been a number of guys who’ve spent the winter playing in England, not just The Hundred but the Blast tournament have had some some really successful tournaments which is fantastic.”

Veteran opener David Warner will miss the three T20s in India in preparation for a busy summer of cricket, with young allrounder Cameron Green included in his place.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The Guardian

The Guardian

