Belen cross country starts season with another win. Plus bowling, football, golf, volleyball

The powerhouse Belen Jesuit boys’ cross country team started its 53rd season at the Park Vista Invitational at Boca Raton’s South County Regional Park.

And the winning tradition continues.

The record-setting, multi-time state champion program was led by Joshua Ruiz, a junior who was the 5K individual champion at the Park Vista Invitational in 16 minutes.

Joshua Ruiz of Belen Jesuit won the Park Vista Cross Country Invitational in Boca Raton. Photo Courtesy Frankie Ruiz

Not too far behind was junior Joseph Socarras, who ran 16:09 for third overall.

They helped the Wolverines score 22 points to take the team title, besting a field of 25 teams.

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross country team won the Park Vista Invitational in Boca Raton. Photo Courtesy Belen Cross Country Via Flrunners.com

Belen is currently ranked 1st for all classes in Florida by Milesplit. The Wolverines head to Ocala for Saturday’s Horse Park Invitational.

Other top local finishers: 4. Martin Ahlstrom (St. Thomas Aquinas) 16:11.80; 5. Lucas Alejandro Garcia (Bel) 16:12.10; 6. Joseph Ruiz (Bel) 16:14; 7. Roberto Leon (Bel) 16:17.90; 8. Joshua Gammage (Dillard) 16:22.50; 9. Justin Ruiz (Bel) 16:31.60; 12. Dashon Gill (Dillard) 16:46.10; 13. Matthew Calero (Bel) 16:46.30; 14. Hunter Morgan (South Florida HEAT) 16:56.80; 16. Jeffrey Belizaire (Coral Springs) 17:13.50; 17. Gabriel Carty (Dillard) 17:16.60; 25. Tanner Pritchard (Westminster Academy) 17:56.50.

Other local team finishes: 4. St. Thomas Aquinas 180; 5. South Florida HEAT 203; 6. Dillard 228; 10. Westminster Academy 287; 12. Coral Springs 286.

In other sports, Colonial Christian opened its boys’ bowling season with a win, and its volleyball team improved to 4-0. In girls’ golf, Cardinal Gibbons defeated Pompano Beach, and North Broward Prep won in boys’ golf.

Bowling

BOYS: Colonial Christian d. COHEA 1,693-1,669: CC: Giovanny Morales high game 178, set 435; Owen Easom high game 151, set 383; Joshua Bertrand high game 150, set 381. COH: Adair Garcia high game 223, set 506; Josh Villalona high game 144, set 324; Preston Lao high game 135, set 370.

GIRLS: COHEA d. Colonial Christian: COH: Krystal Fernandez high game 107, set 316; Jhianyn Herrera high game 119, set 308; Beisy Brenan high game 72, set 207; Sofia Carranza high game 79, set 206; Kassandra Fernandez high game 67, set 191. CC: Kesanna Sanchez high game 101, set 283.

Golf

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 191, Pompano Beach 223 at Pompano Beach Golf Course (par 36): Elizabeth Smith (CG) 42; Kate Mackie (CG) 46; Gale Guest ((PB) 48; Marykait Reeder (CG) 49; Jenna Jacobson (CG) 51; Gabriella James (PB) 52; Elena Tetzner (PB) 53.

GIRLS: Carrollton School 171, Our Lady of Lourdes 181, Ransom Everglades 196 at The Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables : Fernanda Carrion (Carr) 36; Kate Khvorostiana (RE) 40; Megan Bermejo (Lour) 41; Gabriella Barcia (Lour) 41.

BOYS: North Broward Prep 156, Boca Raton-St John Paul II 166 at Parkland Golf and Country Club: Sean Richards (NBP) 36; Preston Worch (StJP) 36.

Volleyball

Doral Academy d. Palmer Trinity 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6: Izabela Molina 14 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Melissa Gonzalez 45 assists, 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Ainhoa Molleja 17 kills, 3 digs. DA (2-1).

Gulliver Prep d. St. Brendan 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23: GP: Lia Gonzalez 16 kills; Maya Pace 37 assists; Sophia Wong 23 digs. StB: Jordan Medina 8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Annelise Alvarez 12 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs; Ana Sofia Tobar 10 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 1 block; Sofia Sanchez 32 assists. GP (2-0).

Riviera Prep d. Archbishop Coleman Carroll 25-13, 25-11, 23-25, 25-8: Rayna Anders 14 kills; Sydney Zanca 12 kills, 4 blocks; Isabel Fuentes 7 kills, 9 aces, 5 digs. RP (1-0).

True North d. Pinecrest Prep 25-14, 25-10, 24-26, 26-24: Dayleen Valdes 9 kills; Giuliana Guerrero 9 kills; Samantha Rodriguez 22 digs, 2 aces; Bianca Gomez 33 assists, 5 aces.

Football

St. Brendan 35, Sunset 0: Jacari Lannigan 24-yd TD pass from Aaron Ridgeway; Terrell Franklin 7-yd TD run (Marco Netto kick); Ryan Screen scored on interception return (Marco Netto kick); Anthony Gray scored on fumble return (Gabriel Granados 2-pt pass from Aaron Ridgeway); Ryan Screen 7-yd TD run (Jacob Corredera lick).

Ridgeway 8-of-13 passing for 128 yds and 1 TD; Lannigan 2 receptions for 59 yds and 1 TD; Alex Lleras 2 receptions for 20 yds; Terrell Franklin 2 tackles, 3 assists, 1 sack, 1 TFL; Pablo Pena 1 tackles, 5 assists, 1 sack, 1 TFL; Gray 2 tackles, 3 assists, 1 TFL, 1 fumble rec; Brody Perez 2 tackles, 2 assists. StB (1-0).

South Miami 20, Coral Reef 8: RB Levy Miller 125 all-purpose yards, KOR 2 for 118 yards 1 TD (long 95 yards), 3 carries for 7 yards, 1 reception for 20 yards. QB Tony Taylor III 9 carries for 75 yards, long 35 yards, 15-of-21 passing for 193 yards (long 35 yards) 2 TDs, 1 INT, 268 all-purpose yards; RB Kyrell Logan 7 carries for 48 yards, 1 punt return for 11 yards, 4 receptions for 31 yards; WR/DB Kaelem Collins 4 cacthes for 53 yards, 1 TD; WR/DB Jalin Mack 5 catches for 76 yards; WR/Slot Gary Kendrick Jr. 1 catch for 13 yards; CB Elijah Douyon 8 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble; SS/LB Artravian Driver 16 tackles; DL/FB Tony Jones Jr. 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss; LB/SS Udonis Rutledge 9 tackles; LB/DE Rodolfo Hernandez 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble. SM (1-0).

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

