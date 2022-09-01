Read full article on original website
Man missing in Columbia after leaving medical transport vehicle, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who they say left a medical transport vehicle. Officers say they're trying to find 53-year-old Theodore Douglas Cooley. Back on August 30, police say he was being transported from Colleton County Medical Center to West Columbia in a hospital transport vehicle.
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
Crash on Millwood Avenue sends pedestrian to hospital overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a major collision that happened overnight and left one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened late Saturday evening in the area of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street, forcing the closure of Millwood between Taylor and Gervais streets for some time. Investigators...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
'Take pride in your community': Orangeburg resident picks up trash to keep Orangeburg beautiful
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Longtime Orangeburg resident Pat Milhouse has been picking up trash in the neighborhood for about seven years. He says he was bothered by seeing how much trash accumulates along the side of the road. “You just ride down the roads and look at all the trash...
15-year-old charged with bringing loaded gun to Spring Valley High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Spring Valley High School in Richland County on Friday, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student, whose name is not being released because of his age,...
Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
Labor Day in Columbia: How families spent the last day of summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As quickly as it came, summer 2022 is ending before our eyes. Steven Crapps owns land on the bank of Lake Murray in Lexington County. He has been going to the lake since he was a boy and says Labor Day always brings around the end of boating season.
SC 'Endangered person alert' canceled after missing for 74-year-old found safe
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Police and SLED say an endangered person alert has been lifted after a missing elderly was found. SLED said late Wednesday that 71-year-old Larry Eugene Lindsay had been located and was safe. They did not provide additional details on the discovery, but Newberry Police later said he was found in Florence. Officers were working to reunite him with his family.
Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina
WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state. Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all...
Irmo Police seek assistance in New Friarsgate murder investigation
IRMO, S.C. — Investigators with the Irmo Police Department are asking for assistance in solving a murder that occurred in the New Friarsgate subdivision on January 18, 2022. On that date, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired at an address on Maid Stone Circle found 21-year-old Nasir “Nas” Lewis inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis later succumbed to his injuries.
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
No threat to safety after USC student, faculty member found dead, president says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina says a student and a faculty member were found dead on campus Friday in what are believed to be unrelated incidents. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it was requested to investigate the deaths. Crime scene tape could be seen at the Discovery parking garage on Park Street near the school and officers could be seen investigating for several hours.
Irmo residents want clarification on busking
IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
Winnsboro hires interim police chief
WINNSBORO, S.C. — The first day on the job as Winnsboro’s interim police chief means a swearing-in ceremony for Kevin Lawrence, who said he’s ready to get to work. "I'm already getting together with faith leaders in the community and other organizations to try to come up with a plan to where we can all work together effectively," Lawrence said.
Carwash today aims to help SC State student in need of liver transplant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just four months after the loss of Amya Carr, a member of South Carolina State's Champagne Dance Team, the squad is going through another trying time. Aiyana Colbert is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in waiting. "She needs a new liver and it will have...
