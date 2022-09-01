ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Learn how to identify mushrooms at the Girdwood Fungus Fair

Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska foster care system sees adjustment in practices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Foster care is meant to provide a safe, stable environment for children until they can return home or find another permanent place to live. In Alaska, a controversial practice has recently been outlawed, while another remains in place. Amy Harfeld, the National Policy Director for the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
ALASKA STATE
travelness.com

Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population

Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man near Tudor Road and the New Seward Highway, according to an online dispatch. “At 9:50 p.m. on September 3, Anchorage Police officers responded to the area of Tudor and northbound New Seward in reference to an adult male who was found deceased outside,” police wrote.
ANCHORAGE, AK
thecentersquare.com

Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla man dead after state troopers try to arrest him

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after Alaska State Troopers shot and killed him Friday following an arrest warrant for sexual abuse. According to a trooper dispatch, investigators with the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home on probable cause of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault.
WASILLA, AK
yournewsnm.com

NEW MEXICO TO OFFER BOTH RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSISTANCE

The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
REAL ESTATE
alaskasnewssource.com

16-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen has died from her injuries after a crash in Palmer last week, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. The crash happened at the intersection of the Glenn and Parks highways around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was...
PALMER, AK
Alaska Beacon

Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month

Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 storms hit Alaska through Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large occluded low is spinning over the northern Bering Sea and is the main player for weather across Alaska on Wednesday night. It will bring widespread and at times heavy rain to Southcentral Alaska and the north gulf coast and northern Panhandle overnight and through Thursday.
ALASKA STATE
Hundreds coming in stimulus payment

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
radiokenai.com

Flood Advisory For Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst In Effect Until Thursday

The National Weather Service in Anchorage reports that a Flood Advisory For A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in effect until 2:30 p.m. Thursday for Snow River to Kenai Lake and down the Kenai River to Skilak Lake. Forecasters say that flooding caused by a glacier-dammed lake outburst continues. Water will flow...
ANCHORAGE, AK
msn.com

Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon

Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla

The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
WASILLA, AK

