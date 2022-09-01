Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
Shazam! 2 Director Reveals Why Mr. Mind Was Cut From Sequel
After years of being in the works, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to arrive in theaters next spring, continuing the mythos of DC's superpowered found family. While the teasers and trailers for the film have hinted at some clever explorations of the magical mythos, there are still some plot threads of the first Shazam! left unexplored, including the post-credits sting introducing Mr. Mime. In a recent Q&A on his Instagram, director David F. Sandberg revealed that Mr. Mind won't be appearing in the sequel, because including him would have been "too much movie."
Moon Knight Trends as Fans Celebrate Emmy Win and Season 2 Rumors
Saturday evening, Moon Knight won its first Emmy Award, further stoking the flames fans are lighting in hopes of a second season. So much social chatter has been taking place, the Marvel Studios series is trending a full 24 hours after its big Emmy win. Coincidentally enough, the Oscar Isaac-led series won an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special, suggesting Marvel has no intentions to continue the show past the six episodes already on Disney+.
House of the Dragon Star "Gutted" by Co-Showrunner Exit
Amid the ultra-successful launch of House of the Dragon, HBO announced that one of the showrunners of the new Game of Thrones prequel will be exiting in Season 2. Miguel Sapochnik will continue to serve as executive producer in the second season, but he won't be directing new episodes and Ryan Condal will be the sole showrunner. Stepping into a smaller creative role in the series going forward was ultimately Sapochnik's decision, but it was one that disappointed some in the cast.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
Ms. Marvel's VFX Weren't Inspired by Agents of SHIELD
Throughout the duration of her time in the Marvel source material, Kamala Khan has appeared as an Inhuman. That all changed in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, where it was revealed Iman Vellani's live-action take on the character is actually a mutant. Still, the series featured a moment that some fans thought may have been a hint at Terrigenesis, given the character's relation to the alien species in the source lore.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
House of the Dragon: King Viserys' Dark Prophecy About Rhaenyra and Aegon Explained
House of the Dragon Episode 3 "Second of His Name" does a masterful job of being intensely focused on a character that can barely act all in the series – literally and figuratively. A jump in time of a few years reveals that King Viserys I has been wed to Alicent Hightower and had one son (with another child on the way). That son is Aegon II, named after Aegon "The Conqueror" who first conquered the Seven Kingdoms and established House Targaryen's reign. With Aegon II come a big set of new problems – and one dark prophecy whose significance Game of Thrones fans may not yet fully realize...
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
