FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Angel House honors homicide victims during September
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Angel House is carrying on a yearly tradition honoring victims in our area lost to homicide. Hundreds of crosses are outside their building on the corner of Main and Bell streets in Dothan. A picture and name are displayed on each cross; over 300 of...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with electronic solicitation
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 9/2/2022 the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible electronic solicitation in which a juvenile received an electronic message from the suspect who was attempting to entice the juvenile to sexual contact. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.
wdhn.com
Parents speak out after their son is a victim of an assault
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A boy had just finished watching a movie on a $3 dollar movie night at the Pavilion shopping center in Dothan and when he walked outside he was beaten up by other juveniles and his necklace was taken. “I got a phone call it was...
wtvy.com
Live Look at Labor Day 2022 Traffic
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach. Why do we celebrate Labor Day? Two labor activists from 1882 are credited for co-founding this holiday. Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM UTC. Several gathered at restaurants and bars to...
wtvy.com
Why do we celebrate Labor Day?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many Labor Day is a day off of rest, relaxation, and fun! But why exactly do we celebrate Labor Day as Americans?. Two labor activists from 1882 are credited for co-founding this holiday. Peter McGuire of the American Federation of Labor is known for suggesting...
wtvy.com
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
wdhn.com
Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
wtvy.com
Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community. Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”. This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
wtvy.com
Ashford @ Pike County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ashford takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Saffold found guilty of exploitation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Houston County man whose name has been in the news headlines over recent years from filming arrests and posting them online, to being arrested himself, has been found guilty after three years. More News from WRBL Kevin Saffold, 54, of Dothan, has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree financial exploitation of […]
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
wdhn.com
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
wdhn.com
A man is accused of shooting his grandfather’s finger off
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A 24-year-old Elba man is behind bars at the Coffee County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect. Court records indicate James Deboer was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He allegedly forced his way into his grandfather’s...
wtvy.com
Ariton @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ariton takes on Geneva County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Dothan @ Auburn | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Dothan takes on Auburn. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
wtvy.com
Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - College football is back, and for restaurants such as “Things and Wings” – it means more Saturday business. If customers aren’t coming in to sit down and watch the game – the phone is ringing for to-go orders. Manager Kayleigh Jewell...
wtvy.com
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When closing out the summer season in Dothan, Water World remains a popular choice for many. “We just moved to the area, my family and I, and we found out about Water World and thought it would be a great way to spend our Labor Day, just bringing the kids and being able to relax,” says Mandi Davis, Water World attendee.
