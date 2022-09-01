Read full article on original website
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
VOTE: 3 U.P. games nominated for the MHSFCA/Detroit Lions GOTW
The Detroit lions alongside the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association released their five nominations for their week 3, Game Of The Week!. Three of the five-games are featuring teams from the Upper Peninsula. Those games are: Westwood vs. Calumet, Gladstone vs. Menominee, and Hancock vs. Negaunee. A voting system...
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/3/2022
Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast...
