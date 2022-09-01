Read full article on original website
This Delicious New Ice Cream Trend Is Taking New Jersey By Storm
When you think of ice cream, your mind usually goes one of two places; hard scoop or soft serve. That makes sense seeing how those are the two most popular types, of course if you want to mix it up there's always dippin' dots too. Last night, I tried ice...
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
Where to Donate Gently Worn Gowns and Dresses in Atlantic County NJ
The new school year has begun! It'll go fast, though, and by next spring, teens will be gearing up for semi-formals and prom. If you've got gently worn dresses or gowns, you can donate them to Project Prom 2023!. Project Prom is a local non-profit organization that helps South Jersey...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
What Is Jollibee? And What Are Its Plans Now That It's Open in Philly?
When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
