Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
Outdoor events carry on as usual in Sacramento despite excessive heat warning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's September, but temperatures are still climbing in Sacramento. An excessive heat warning remains in place as temperatures stay well over 100 degrees over the next several days. "That's why I'm trying to get out in the morning before it gets too hot," said Ellen Preece.
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
California heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures on Labor Day, beyond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat is hitting Northern California this Labor Day weekend as thousands continue to experience a heat wave with the possibility of hitting record-high temperatures, according to KCRA 3's weather team. The forecast high for Sunday is 107 degrees in the Valley, but that's lower than...
Nearly 5K PG&E customers lose power during hours-long outage in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — The heat is taking a different type of toll on communities that are losing power for hours and hours at a time. Residents in Georgetown said they are beyond frustrated with the situation. "It's miserable. It's very humid," said Patrick McGinnis, who is a resident and...
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
PG&E outages: More than 5K in El Dorado County without power Monday morning
Thousands in El Dorado County are still without power Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map. PG&E says 5,508 customers are impacted as of 9 a.m. The utility says the outage began at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night and it’s sending a crew to the outage location.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
Despite extreme heat, Sacramento County parks prepping for busy Labor Day weekend on rivers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the extreme heat forecast for Labor Day Weekend, Sacramento County Regional Parks officials are preparing for a busy holiday weekend on area rivers. "We’re going to be out here to make sure everybody has a good time and is safe this weekend," said Commander David...
Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead
SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.
Sacramento students go back to school as heat wave arrives in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the first day of school for around 40,000 students in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and heat is top of mind for both the district and parents. The district says its employees are trained in heat illness prevention to identify all the...
1 Dead, Several Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Stockton (Stockton, CA)
The Stockton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one and injured others. The crash happened near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive [..]
Man rescued from Sacramento apartment fire following assault
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from an apartment fire Sunday morning following an assault in Sacramento, authorities said. Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the 1700 block of K Street for an assault with a machete. Officers say they safely detained the suspect who was taken to an area hospital for a self-inflicted injury.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues
The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
