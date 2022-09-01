ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Saturday night shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead

SACRAMENTO — An Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.According to police, just after 11 p.m., on Sep. 3, arrived at Fulton and Trade Wind Avenue.When they got to the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, there are no suspects, and the investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man rescued from Sacramento apartment fire following assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from an apartment fire Sunday morning following an assault in Sacramento, authorities said. Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the 1700 block of K Street for an assault with a machete. Officers say they safely detained the suspect who was taken to an area hospital for a self-inflicted injury.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues

The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

