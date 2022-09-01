Read full article on original website
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Security guard shot confronting suspects breaking into cars, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta security guard is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning. This all happened at an address on Boulevard northeast, police say, which appears to be the address of the Station 464 Apartment Homes. Police add that the security guard was confronting suspects breaking into cars....
1 shot in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, APD says
ATLANTA — One person was shot along Arlington Avenue southwest Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. The shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue southwest, APD said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn was on the scene near the location on Tucker Avenue at Lee Street in Atlanta's Oakland City...
Video shows suspects in homicide at DeKalb County pizza restaurant, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are seeking help in identifying three suspects who opened fire and killed on a man at a pizza restaurant last month. On Aug. 28, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Halal Pizza and Café on North Indian Creek Drive.
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 12-year-old from Decatur. Kuran Quawiy was last seen near Williamsburg Way on Wednesday. They add that he was wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts. He was also seen riding an orange bike. Anyone who...
11Alive
8 units displaced after fire at Norcross apartment complex, fire officials say
NORCROSS, Ga. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Norcross Thursday afternoon, according to Gwinnett Fire. Fire officials said it happened at the Sterling Glen Apartments off of Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW. Gwinnett Fire said the fire has been extinguished and no one was hurt.
Watch live | Young Thug, Gunna, 14 others due in Georgia court in RICO case
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): The court is currently on a lunch break. Earlier, Judge Ural Glanville addressed a matter relevant to the cases of Young Thug and Gunna about the discovery process, information sharing between prosecutors and defense attorneys and how Young Thug's defense attorney may communicate with the rapper.
Family of Gwinnett man found stabbed to death in front yard wants accountability, justice
SUWANEE, Ga. — Matthew Jones' sister describes him as a man who lived a simple life. Jones, 44, worked at a grocery store in Suwanee, enjoyed game nights with family, singing, reading scripture, golfing, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Florida Gators, and hiking in the mountains. "Just a...
Family of man killed after police pursuit says they’re devastated and it didn’t need to happen
ATLANTA — The family of a man killed in a car crash Friday morning said it never should have happened, and they said a police chase is partly to blame. Jonathan Denham, 41, was killed at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road in South Fulton early Friday morning, when another car crashed into his driver’s side.
Driver takes off after hitting boy near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fan helps save life
ATLANTA — A young Georgia boy is recovering after he was hit by a car following the football game between Georgia Tech and Clemson Monday night. Police said Kaine Chastain was walking ahead of his family as they were leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and tried to cross Northside Drive. A police report states a driver in a black Cadillac sedan went through a yellow light shortly before 11:30 p.m., hit Kaine, initially slowed down, then kept going.
Lanes reopen on Downtown Connector following wreck with MARTA patrol car
ATLANTA — All lanes of the Downtown Connector northbound were blocked due to a wreck involving a MARTA Police vehicle during the morning rush on Wednesday. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at 10th Street in Midtown. Lanes reopened in about 15 minutes, but the backups could be seen for miles.
Street racers hold up traffic at intersection in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County. An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts. Once the group heard sirens,...
Fulton Co. chairman: 'No legal recourse' in 'shocking' Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Fulton County's top official said Thursday the announced closing of Atlanta Medical Center was "shocking" to him, because he had been in close contact with WellStar officials over changes at a hospital in East Point - and they never mentioned anything about Atlanta to him. The Fulton...
Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home identified by family
SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating Monday after a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Suwanee home. According to police, the victim is believed to be in his 40s. They have no motive or suspects in the case. Officers responded around...
Two killed, one charged after Union City crash
ATLANTA — Two people were killed in a deadly crash involving four vehicles in Fulton County Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded to the incident at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Buffington Road. They said one vehicle was traveling west on Flat...
Employee shoots co-worker at restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss
ATLANTA — A suspect is on the run after shooting a co-worker at a well-known South Fulton restaurant owned by a local celebrity. It happened at Blaze Steak and Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.
Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
