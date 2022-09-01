ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

“DeGrom is so strong that when he pitches not even his team hits,” Segura wrote, which was translated by MLB insider Hector Gomez. The Mets have notoriously struggled to give deGrom run support over the years. In six starts in 2022, the Mets’ offense is averaging just 2.3 runs per game when deGrom is on the mound. However, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in games he has started this season.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit

The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed

Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason

The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino shows great progress in first rehab assignment

As the struggling New York Yankees await the return of starter Luis Severino, some good news was provided on the pitcher yesterday. Luis Severino makes first minor-league assignment, pitches well:. The two-time All-Star threw his first minor-league rehab assignment game yesterday. Severino threw for the Low-A Tampa Tarpons. He went...
BRONX, NY

