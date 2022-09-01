ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man arrested after intentionally ramming into Poteet police unit, officials say

POTEET, TX - A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he crashed into a Poteet police unit, stole the police unit and lead authorities on a wild chase. The Atascosa County Sheriff says that the driver of a white SUV intentionally rammed a Poteet police unit twice before being arrested. He then broke free and stole that same police unit.
POTEET, TX
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man is shot dead after suspects forced their way into his home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is shot dead after suspects tried to force their way into his home looking for his brother. The incident happened at the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive at the Alamo Estates Apartment at around 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police say that they found a man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns

A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
CIBOLO, TX
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
River businesses slowed on holiday weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX- Typically, New Braunfels is loaded with families and tourists, but many local businesses were expecting the holiday weekend to be busier than it's turned out to be. "Last year it was a better year, all the way around," says General Manager of Rockin' R, Shane Wolff. The...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Hot and humid Labor Day with cloudy skies

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of a few late afternoon/evening showers/storms. This activity will be very hit & miss. Most stay dry. Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Highs again in the lower 90s. A stray late afternoon/evening shower is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

