Aldermen urge mayor to expand pilot program for mental-health responses

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some Chicago City Council members on Wednesday urged the Lightfoot Administration to expand efforts to deal with mental health emergencies.

The so-called Co-Responder Pilot Program — in which mental health professionals and police respond to mental health emergencies — is operating in just four police districts.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Elena Gottreich told the Budget Committee the administration wants to expand the effort. But they also want to make sure they get it right, she said.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) is among those who want the timetable accelerated. “I would just suggest we ramp up sooner than later, especially if we’re showing positive trends,” she said.

As of Aug. 1, the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement teams (CARE) have answered 305 calls and made 224 follow-ups with no use of force or arrests, Gottreich said.

