ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Aldermen urge mayor to expand pilot program for mental-health responses

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKzcD_0hdO011s00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some Chicago City Council members on Wednesday urged the Lightfoot Administration to expand efforts to deal with mental health emergencies.

The so-called Co-Responder Pilot Program — in which mental health professionals and police respond to mental health emergencies — is operating in just four police districts.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Elena Gottreich told the Budget Committee the administration wants to expand the effort. But they also want to make sure they get it right, she said.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) is among those who want the timetable accelerated. “I would just suggest we ramp up sooner than later, especially if we’re showing positive trends,” she said.

As of Aug. 1, the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement teams (CARE) have answered 305 calls and made 224 follow-ups with no use of force or arrests, Gottreich said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
kanecountyconnects.com

Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin

The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia King
collinsvilledailynews.com

Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding

CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Aldermen#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Some Chicago City Council#The Budget Committee#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy