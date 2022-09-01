Read full article on original website
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Teenage girl critically injured in shooting; Police searching for red Charger
OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in South Omaha Monday. It happened around 2 p.m. near South 29th and S Street. Officers were called to the scene on reports of a shooting and found the girl shot in the arm. She is expected to survive her injuries.
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
KETV.com
Omaha police called to a burglary, hours later the home was on fire
The Omaha Fire Department battled flames and smoke in a house near 17th and Clark streets. The first call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The Omaha Police Department says officers were called out to the same house for a burglary call earlier in the day. Investigators have not...
KETV.com
Man found dead at Platte River State Park
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A body was found at Platte River State Park over the weekend. The Cass County, Nebraska, Sheriff's Office said deputies found the male body in a tent at a campsite Saturday afternoon. Investigators said he had been dead for some time. Deputies were not able to...
KETV.com
Shooting victim critically hurt near Omaha Country Club
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms a man was shot around 8 p.m. Monday night. It happened near 72nd Street and Country Club Road, just south of State Street. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim or a...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating overnight shooting near N. 39th
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man. According to OPD Gervais Lessly, 22, was shot Sunday morning around 12:44. Police initially responded to the 3900 block of Parker, but was rerouted to N. 39th Street because Lessly changed locations. He was transported...
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating Saturday morning homicide near N. 52nd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning. OPD said Derrick Hayes, Jr., 20, was found shot in the 4300 block of N. 52nd Street near Ames Avenue. According to police, Hayes was transported to UNMC where he later died. Police...
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
KETV.com
Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
KETV.com
'Nobody ever came forward,': Police, man's friends hoping for answers in cold case murder
OMAHA, Neb. — Eight years after a 30-year-old man's murder, his friends are still hoping for justice. Markquis Walker died on Sept. 5, 2014. Police believe the killer assaulted him while trying to steal his car near 24th and Pratt Streets. “Markquis was a fantastic rapper, you know, and...
KETV.com
Cheerleading, show choir: Bellevue school resource officer winning over students one club at a time
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Just looking at hissocial media, you can see the difference a Bellevue school resource officer is making in kids' lives. In a series of videos posted to Facebook by Bellevue police officer Jon Hobbs, he makes it his mission to meet kids where they are, even if that means picking up the pom poms or trying out for show choir.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
1011now.com
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro are looking for a suspect after a shooting seriously injured a 19-year-old woman. Omaha Police are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. Officers initially responded to 5319 N. 30th Street and then were directed to 3740 Hartman Avenue. Upon...
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
