Police: 18-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Ramapo
An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Flinn Avenue near the Hickory intersection. The teen is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the...
‘Don’t bring drama to your own home’ – Mount Vernon mayor responds to string of Labor Day weekend crimes
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard did not hold back on her Facebook page after a series of unconnected crimes happened in Mount Vernon Saturday night, including a shooting.
Police: Man found fatally shot inside car in Piscataway
Officials say the man was found sitting inside the vehicle on Aspen Court with multiple gunshot wounds around 4 a.m.
Police: Person of interest in Florence homicide found dead in Pennsylvania
Sheila Maguire was found dead in her home earlier this week.
5th annual Wakanda Celebration brings all things African to Mount Vernon
Crowds at the Traphagen School were treated to the best of the music, food and fashions of Africa.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Sun and clouds Sunday for New Jersey; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says much needed showers are on the way on Monday and Tuesday.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Moderate to heavy rain, chance of localized flooding for Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says Long Island will see moderate to heavy rain with a possibility of localized flooding on Tuesday.
Weather to Watch: Long Island under flood watch later this afternoon, 1-3” rain possible
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says wet weather is on the way and could damper your Labor Day plans
Sun and clouds Sunday for Connecticut; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says much needed showers are on the way for Monday and Tuesday.
Sun and clouds on Long Island for Sunday; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says much needed rain is on the way.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking overnight storms; flooding a possibility
New Jersey is expected to see some overnight storms that could help alleviate the drought conditions in the Garden State. But Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that flooding conditions could be a concern. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Temperatures cool to the low 70s. TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Daytime...
Drought denting rains on the way with northern Connecticut getting brunt of rain
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says that soaking rains overnight will lead to drought denting totals in the 1-2" range across the area.
