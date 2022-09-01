Read full article on original website
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
Beautiful way to end the holiday weekend
Seattle - Temperatures topped out in the mid-70s (76) this afternoon as the clouds rolled in and the showers increased. A cold front swept through allowing for the changes but has quickly cleared. Highs will rise into the mid-lower 70s again with more sunshine in the afternoon and dry conditions.
Puget Sound plane crash: Search called off, 9 presumed dead
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. The plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. near Mutiny Bay. Initial calls to 9-1-1 indicated that the plane crash-landed nose first into the water....
2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
Plane crashes near Whidbey Island
The U.S. Coast Guard says 8 adults and a child were aboard a float plane that crashed near Mutiny Bay. Rescue agencies are currently on scene investigating.
Tacoma seek help finding missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old Tacoma woman who suffers from dementia. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), Soon Ja Lee was last seen near the Mount Tahoma Athletic Stadium on Thursday Aug. 25. She is described as being roughly five...
SWAT team called to Monroe for possible armed break-in
A business owner called police and saw ammunition on the ground, leading officials to believe the person was armed. A suspect was not located and no one was injured.
Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 50-year-old man armed with...
Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and injured another man at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex near Mazatlan restaurant at around 1:40 a.m.
