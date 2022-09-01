ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Farmer reacts to drought watch declared in Luzerne County

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYwv0_0hdNxvMq00

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It’s been a dry summer and now we’re starting to see the consequences.

36 counties in our state, including all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are under a drought watch. The Department of Environmental Protection made the announcement Wednesday and asked for voluntary water conservation in those areas.

Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their water use by 5-10% or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

Vision Home Builders investigation continues

Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with a third-generation farmer and greenhouse owner in Luzerne County for his reaction.

“If you do water mums when they are wilted they will pick up,” said Larry O’malia.

Everything from flowers to fresh produce can be found at Larry O’malia’s farm and greenhouses on North River Street in Plains Township.

“We have marigolds that are still left from the springtime actually,” said O’malia.

Like many farmers across our region, O’malia says dry weather over the summer had an impact on his crops but things are looking up.

“We finally got lucky enough that we were blessed with some rain in a couple different occasions and you could see within 24-48 hours, a change in the way the cabbage was growing, a change in the way the red beets sized up,” said O’malia.

Luzerne County is currently under a drought watch and people are encouraged to cut back on water usage.

While O’malia believes the best water comes from rainfall, he says it’s tough to conserve one of the key resources he relies on.

“We try not to be wasteful for water, but since it is part of the big equation it is something that naturally just comes that we have to do every day. And even when we’re picking produce from the farm we do have to wash the produce before we sell it to you guys,” O’malia said.

Gary Edwards is a loyal customer here.

“I’m a stickler for food as a chef so I always support local whenever I can. Our home fries are made from Pennsylvania potatoes, anything that I can get local, whether it’s the fruit for the fruit cups, whenever I can source locally I always do,” said Edwards.

He says, in times like this, it’s important to support our local farmers.

“They’re the ones that are out there making it happen and I think when it impacts us, it impacts them obviously a lot more then we realize,” said Edwards.

O’malia’s will be set up at the farmer’s market Thursday in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The DEP says there are many ways to conserve water at home, including:
Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.
Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
Water your garden in the cooler evening or morning hours and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.
Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days. This pattern will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.
When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.
Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.
Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.
Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.

Find more tips at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Flooded street a headache for neighbors

SCRANTON, Pa. — A section of Parrott Avenue in Scranton's west side flooded quickly from heavy rains on Monday. Linda Finan's car wound up stuck in the high waters. Neighbors got her and her grandson out before first responders arrived. "I just didn't think it was as deep as...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Employees of 2 Nursing Homes in Schuylkill County Strike

Employees from 2 Schuylkill County nursing homes went on strike on Friday morning. For the past several weeks, we have been learning about healthcare workers in dozens of Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been unhappy with their pay wage, benefits packages, and patient care. At 6:00am, Friday, 39 employees from...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Electrical fire sparks emergency response in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were dispatched to a home in Lackawanna County after smoke was seen coming out of the building. Crews responded to the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Dunmore around 11:30 a.m. for a reported house fire. Damage could be seen on the outside of the house from the […]
DUNMORE, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Luzerne County, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Industry
City
Plains Township, PA
Plains Township, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WBRE

Commerce Blvd. backed up again due to flooding

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic has backed up once again on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City after heavy rain flooded the area. The closure, which began Monday afternoon, caused heavy traffic disruption, and cars were backed up on both Route Six and Commerce Boulevard. Officials say the pipe under the boulevard is the […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Second drowning at PA, NY Delaware River border within a week

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has reported a second drowning at the Upper Delaware River, within almost two weeks. On Saturday, September 2, The National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments reportedly responded to a drowning in the […]
BARRYVILLE, NY
Newswatch 16

Wyoming County Fair canceled on Labor Day

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — The last day of the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen has been canceled because of weather conditions. Fair organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday morning. Officials said inclement weather and the possibility of flooding conditions force them to close. Pull down the...
MESHOPPEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Systems#Water Waste#Waste Water#Water Conservation#Wbre Wyou Rrb#Northeastern#Vision Home Builders
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Schuylkill County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and Schuylkill. * WHEN...From this...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Valley with a Heart Benefit’ raises money for sick children

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Raising money for sick kids in Luzerne County, that’s the mission of Valley with a Heart Benefits. Hundreds of bikers and passengers were in Sheatown near Nanticoke to raise money for 4-year-old Paige Harman and 7-year-old Jocelyn Laurel. Besides riding motorcycles, there were games for kids, raffle baskets, food […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Labor Day 5K run raises funds for charity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Labor Day race kicked off Monday morning in the Diamond City. “It’s fantastic. I love the rain. This is great weather to run in,” says participant Tom Shaver. A rainy start to the unofficial end of summer. But runners weren’t going to let the rain get in the way […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Matt McGloin running for Lackawanna County Commissioner

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — McGloin made the announcement at his childhood home on Merrifield Avenue in Scranton. He plans to run on the Democratic ticket in 2023. "My mother has always said to me never forget where you're from. And I never have, and I never will. And the reason for that is you, it's the people of this great county that make never wanting to forget where you're from. So simple. This is our home," said McGloin.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Union County contractor allegedly rips off couple for $3,000

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements. Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Prices for gas continue to fall during Labor Day weekend

WILLAIMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer is almost over and people are enjoying what’s left of the warm weather before fall is here. The price of fuel continues to slowly decline and many people spent the holiday weekend traveling. It’s the unofficial end of summer and people try to soak it up before the cool […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Nursing home workers strike across NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor day weekend celebrates the American labor movement and contributions of its laborers, but a particular group of workers claim they’re not getting the treatment they deserve. Those workers are from 14 different nursing homes statewide, including the Gardens at Wyoming Valley. They just ended their picketing for the day. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy