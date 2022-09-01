White sox second. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. AJ Pollock homers to center field. Luis Robert flies out to left center field to Taylor Trammell. Josh Harrison flies out to Mitch Haniger. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Mariners...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO