Lynn dominates as White Sox snap M's streak with 3-2 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win on Monday. Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant...
