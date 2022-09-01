'It's just a big nightmare': Crosby family says widened road led to 2 drivers hitting their business
Having a vehicle plow into your place of business once would be startling at first, but you can breathe easy if you have it insured. But to get hit twice on the same day is deflating, as one Crosby gas station owner fumed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday. Just two days prior, the Talbott family's station, which they've owned for more than 30 years, was the site of a fiery crash that happened at about 9 a.m. on Monday. "When I got here that's what, I seen the (canopy) laying down. The pumps were laying down and on fire. Everything else was gone by the time I got here," owner Danny Talbott said. Sure enough, photos captured that moment showed a full-service pump charred and on the ground. Almost immediately, the Talbotts got to work, trying to fix what someone else destroyed with their car. "Thought I was going to be back in shape without this side (of pumps) working," Talbott said. That was until another vehicle slammed into the business more than 12 hours later. "Then I had another one come in at 9:30 that night come through the back wall and destroyed every piece of equipment and tool that I have in the garage," Talbott said, calling the whole situation a "big nightmare."
The cause of crashes and the need for better barriers
Three barrels protecting a Crosby gas station are seen here in a Google image.
Comments / 0