ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

By Len Ramirez
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xznq9_0hdNwlJx00

San Jose parish converts convent to affordable teacher housing 02:07

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.

At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others.

Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in East San Jose, where a former convent has been transformed into affordable housing for teachers and young professionals. CBS

"Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX 5 a tour of the rooms that have been renovated and are move-in ready.

The rooms come with a bed, bath and shower. There's also a modern communal kitchen, a large living room and a soon to be completed patio and garden.

Rent is for a $1,000 a month, far lower than the typical one bedroom rent in Silicon Valley .

"The ideal candidate is anyone who just graduated from college or is just starting out and can no way afford this area," Kim said.

Housing is open to Catholics and non-Catholics alike. But tenants will have to sign a contract in which they commit to furthering the church's mission to serve others.

It could be something as simple as volunteering for food giveaways for needy families that take place in the church's parking lot.

Kim said, "It's kind of like a house for young professionals who really want to advance their careers, but also want to enhance their virtue as just a human person."

The parish said the commitment has scared away some potential tenants.

It was a no brainer for Grace Chaverini, who just moved into San Jose from the Baltimore area to teach 3rd grade at St. John Vianney School.

"I'm able to save a lot of money, to set myself up for the future and to help pay off student loans because I just graduated," Chaverini told KPIX 5.

With several units still available, the parish hopes to help the young people who will live here thrive, and like those who once called it home, make a positive impact on the community.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; 110 degrees in Concord

SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.Forecasters were predicting a record 107 degrees in Santa Rosa, 110 in Concord and 109 in Livermore. In Southern California, Death Valley could reach a scorching 125 by Tuesday afternoon.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and...
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
City
East Foothills, CA
San Jose, CA
Society
KSBW.com

Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay mural honors LGBT icon Billy DeFrank

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- The Billy DeFrank Community Center, the heart of the South Bay's LGBT community, unveiled a larger-than-life mural honoring its namesake on Friday.William Price, who performed in drag under the stage name "Billy DeFrank," was a pioneering activist and community fundraiser. He died in 1980 from a heart attack,  a year before the community center first opened its doors.Board president Gabrielle Antolovich says DeFrank was proudly Black and gay at a time when it was not always easy to be either."They wanted to call it the Billy DeFrank Center because it is a center for everyone the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Pride parade returns after pandemic pause

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Oakland Pride returned Sunday for the first time since the pandemic as cheerful crowds filled several downtown city blocks for the all-day festival."The energy in Oakland is always immaculate! We are just outside having a good time and vibing with everybody," said Monni Fern, an Oakland resident who is a member of the We Skate Oakland group. She and two of her friends were at Pride  promoting their roller skate club. "Connecting with people and just feeling comfortable in expressing ourselves as we are," said one of Fern's friends from We Skate Oakland who goes by Abby. The parade...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara VTA keeps giving free rides to cooling centers

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Monday that it will continue to provide free rides to several cooling centers during the heatwave. A list of cooling centers in Santa Clara County and VTA routes serving them is available at the VTA website. "Continuing to offer free rides to cooling centers on our routes. Just tell our operators 'I need some A/C, let me off at the next cooling center please!' stay safe!" VTA posted on Twitter Monday morning.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Catholic Church#Nuns#Non Catholics
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose

A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police locate missing woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
SAN JOSE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On

All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS San Francisco

Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father.  One look at his driveway will tell you that.  It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Refinery29

A Week In Bay Area, CA, On A $426,000 Joint Income

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a nurse practitioner who has a joint income of $426,000 per year and...
GAS PRICE
48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline

With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy