Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.

At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others.

"Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX 5 a tour of the rooms that have been renovated and are move-in ready.

The rooms come with a bed, bath and shower. There's also a modern communal kitchen, a large living room and a soon to be completed patio and garden.

Rent is for a $1,000 a month, far lower than the typical one bedroom rent in Silicon Valley .

"The ideal candidate is anyone who just graduated from college or is just starting out and can no way afford this area," Kim said.

Housing is open to Catholics and non-Catholics alike. But tenants will have to sign a contract in which they commit to furthering the church's mission to serve others.

It could be something as simple as volunteering for food giveaways for needy families that take place in the church's parking lot.

Kim said, "It's kind of like a house for young professionals who really want to advance their careers, but also want to enhance their virtue as just a human person."

The parish said the commitment has scared away some potential tenants.

It was a no brainer for Grace Chaverini, who just moved into San Jose from the Baltimore area to teach 3rd grade at St. John Vianney School.

"I'm able to save a lot of money, to set myself up for the future and to help pay off student loans because I just graduated," Chaverini told KPIX 5.

With several units still available, the parish hopes to help the young people who will live here thrive, and like those who once called it home, make a positive impact on the community.