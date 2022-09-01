ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland police searching for vehicle in connection with triple homicide

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

Raw: Oakland police chief discusses 6 homicides in past 4 days 06:33

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle connected to last Friday's tragic triple homicide on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police shared photos of the car via its social media accounts early Wednesday evening "in hopes of identifying" the vehicle. The car was an early model brown or gold four-door sedan -- possibly a Cadillac. The car had a tinted sunroof and gold spoked rims.

The vehicle in the photos was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Police have not provided any additional suspect information.

The fatal shooting occurred on August 26, 2022, just after 7:15 PM, in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

ALSO READ: 'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents to move

Police said a gunman shot and killed a man. The victim's friends returned fire and killed the gunman. Investigators said the gunman lost control of his car, running over and killing a bicyclist.

Police said all three men died at the scene. On Monday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the men as 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk, 46-year-old Tyrone Banks and 48-year-old Tonnell Williams.

Armstrong also mentioned visiting the crime scene on Friday.

"What a horrific scene it was," Armstrong remembered. He said police were following up on leads as the investigation into the triple homicide continues.

The deadly incident was one of four separate fatal shootings in the space of four days , Armstrong said.

Armstrong said there have been 83 homicides in Oakland this year, two less than the city reported at the same time  last year.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact Oakland homicide detectives at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Comments / 3

Banbadjournalists
4d ago

Will Oakland provide safety officers during their events such as art markets and farmers markets like at Jack London Square???

Reply
3
 

KRON4 News

Video shows police breaking up wild SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Videos show San Francisco Police Department squad cars breaking up a large sideshow in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday. Officers arrived just after 12:30 a.m., according to SFPD spokesman Robert Rueca. The “stunt driving incident” was reported at Duboce Avenue at Valencia Street, south of Market. “Officers arrived on scene […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

One dead in Stockton crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

