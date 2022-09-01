ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Riqui Puig scores in 89th to give LA 2-2 tie with Toronto FC

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ABEA_0hdNwaby00

TORONTO (AP) — Riqui Puig scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night in former Reds coach Greg Vanney’s return to BMO Field.

Puig, a former Barcelona product making his second start for the Galaxy, hammered a shot past goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (9-13-7) the lead in the 81st minute on a penalty kick. Former Toronto player Raheem Edwards conceded the penalty, cutting down Bernardeschi as the winger sliced into the box. Bernardeschi has six goals in eight games for Toronto.

Douglas Costa opened the scoring for Los Angeles (11-11-5) in the 24th minute. Jesus Jimenez tied it in the 62nd.

Vanney coach Toronto from August 2014-December 2020. He holds franchise coaching records for games (250) and wins (112) and led the team to three MLS Cup finals, winning the title in 2017, and three Canadian Championships.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nelson brilliant in MLB debut, leads Dbacks over Padres 5-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson allowed a double to Jurickson Profar on the third pitch of his big league career and went right back to work. He retired Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell, and didn’t stop there. Nelson was brilliant in his big league debut, allowing just four hits in seven innings and retiring 17 straight batters from the first into the sixth to lead the Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Monday. The 24-year-old Nelson said he was nervous Sunday night and Monday morning. “Once I got out there and threw the first strike, it all went away and I played the game I’ve been playing forever,” he said afterward.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Lynn dominates as White Sox snap M's streak with 3-2 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Even though Lance Lynn was overpowering, he had to give a little credit to his surroundings. A sunny day and an unusual afternoon start time in Seattle played perfectly into Lynn’s hands. “The shadows were ugly early, so that helped the pitchers for sure,” Lynn said. “I knew that they were going to have trouble seeing the ball so I just went and attacked, and it worked out well.” Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Brown dazzles in MLB debut, Astros edge skidding Rangers 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Brown dazzled in his major league debut, scattering three hits across six impressive innings as the Houston Astros beat Texas 1-0 on Monday night to hand the Rangers their ninth straight defeat. The Astros scored against hard-luck loser Martín Pérez (10-6) with the help of an error in the second. But that one run was enough on a night when three relievers completed a three-hitter after Brown’s stellar start. Brown (1-0), considered Houston’s top prospect, struck out five and walked one. The 24-year-old right-hander was called up after going 9-4 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 starts and nine relief appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land this season. “I thought I had some pretty good stuff today. I had both breaking balls going at times, and my fastball was really good early,” Brown said. “So I was happy with it.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning. The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain. There is no official record for rain delays. In 2013, the Kansas City at St. Louis game was held up for 4:32 before resuming in the ninth inning. In 1990, the Texas at Chicago White Sox game never got started and was called after a wait of 7:23. Seattle’s Adam Frazier was batting with runners on first and second when the umpires called for the tarp at 3:35 p.m. The game began in a steady rain, which became a downpour while Frazier was batting. Seattle led 2-1 at the time of the delay.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Bichette 3 HRs in 2nd game, Blue Jays sweep DH from Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Monday night to complete a sweep and widen their lead in the AL wild-card race. Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann. The shortstop had six hits and seven RBIs during the doubleheader, is hitting .400 (24 for 60) over his last 15 games and has 21 home runs this season. “I think today was probably the most competitive we’ve been all year,” Bichette said. “It’s a good thing at this time of year, especially in this series.” According to STATS, Bichette is the first American League shortstop to record six hits and three home runs on a single day.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Crawford, Raleigh deliver in 11th, Mariners beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes. Mariners manager Scott Servais was able to smile after the marathon finally ended. “What a long day,” he said. “You sit here for about a four-hour delay. You don’t know what’s going to happen, how guys are going to respond. Give the Guardians a ton of credit. Obviously, they’re fighting for a playoff spot as well.” With one out, Crawford broke a 3-for-24 skid by bouncing a single past Trevor Stephan (4-4) and into center field to score Eugenio Suárez, who began the 11th as the automatic runner. Raleigh, who homered twice on Friday, followed by belting a 2-2 pitch to right for his 22nd homer.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Edwards
Person
Greg Vanney
Person
Douglas Costa
Person
Alex Bono
Person
Federico Bernardeschi
Person
Riqui Puig
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy