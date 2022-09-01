Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Go inside a unique log home by fabled Steiner family craftsmen in SW Portland
The fabled Fogelbo log home in Southwest Portland, built by the Steiner family of craftsmen and stonemasons during the Great Depression, will be open for autumn tours on Oct. 7-8. Visitors will learn about the chalet-style house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and see one of...
usatales.com
21 Fun Things to do in Portland
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest and the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon. Its climate is marked by warm, dry summers and cool, rainy winters. This climate is best for growing roses, so Portland is called the “City of Roses.”. The most important...
boomerpdx.com
DREAM STREET: 82ND AVENUE PORTLAND OREGON
No, it’s not a dream, but a street of dreams. And those dreams came to life. What goes better with a dream than hope that it all comes true. Hoping for the best day in Oregon is an exercise in futility most of the time. Why? Because we’ve got...
Kohr Explores: Thousands lock arms for Hands Across the Bridge
If you are driving across the Interstate Bridge Monday, you may notice thousands of people locking arms.
idesignarch.com
Resort-Style Lakeside Home with Boathouse
This waterfront home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a cozy private lakeside retreat. Enjoy morning coffee on the patio or watch sunset by the lake. The living room features large folding doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. A boathouse by the backyard deck provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. Via:...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat
This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood
Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire
Natasja Gonzales said she and her boyfriend planned to celebrate his promotion with a hot dog and hamburger backyard cookout. But the grill fire got out of control and set the house on fire.
luxury-houses.net
Dove Hill Mansion Commands Amazing Views of the Columbia River and Mountain Hood in Camas Listed at $2.295M
The Estate in Camas is a luxurious home featuring large rooms perfect for entertaining and comfortable living now available for sale. This home located at 636 NW Valley St, Camas, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,112 square feet of living spaces. Call Chad Sessions (Phone: 360 921-2423), Halle Sessions (Phone: 360 831-1357) – Windermere Northwest Living for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Camas.
Salem, Oregon ranks as one of America’s most depressed cities
Where are Americans most depressed?
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
“Le Femme Magnifique” an international drag show is returning to Portland
A night of glamour and fun is back with the return of "La Femme Magnifique!"
‘6 years of hard work’: Fire destroys N. Portland food carts
The fire in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue destroyed Monkey Thai Street Food and Pepe Chile's Taqueria. No one was hurt.
'It just feels so joyous': New Vancouver affordable housing complex fills quickly
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A new affordable housing complex in Vancouver is quickly taking in residents who have otherwise struggled to find a place to live. It's called Columbia Heights, developed through a partnership between Mercy Housing Northwest and PeaceHealth. Half of the 69 units at Columbia Heights are for...
WWEEK
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
A first look at Raven’s Manor’s special spooky events
Southwest First Avenue and Oak Street, the manor is holding a Fright Night Aerial show on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Trader Joe’s to open new store in Tigard, Oregon
Trader Joe’s plans to open a new market in Tigard, Oregon, the grocer announced. The retailer has yet to set an opening date for the store but said it would open its doors this year. “We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a...
