ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usatales.com

21 Fun Things to do in Portland

Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest and the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon. Its climate is marked by warm, dry summers and cool, rainy winters. This climate is best for growing roses, so Portland is called the “City of Roses.”. The most important...
PORTLAND, OR
boomerpdx.com

DREAM STREET: 82ND AVENUE PORTLAND OREGON

No, it’s not a dream, but a street of dreams. And those dreams came to life. What goes better with a dream than hope that it all comes true. Hoping for the best day in Oregon is an exercise in futility most of the time. Why? Because we’ve got...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Hood River, OR
City
Canby, OR
idesignarch.com

Resort-Style Lakeside Home with Boathouse

This waterfront home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a cozy private lakeside retreat. Enjoy morning coffee on the patio or watch sunset by the lake. The living room features large folding doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. A boathouse by the backyard deck provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. Via:...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat

This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood

Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Trees#Apple Orchard#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
luxury-houses.net

Dove Hill Mansion Commands Amazing Views of the Columbia River and Mountain Hood in Camas Listed at $2.295M

The Estate in Camas is a luxurious home featuring large rooms perfect for entertaining and comfortable living now available for sale. This home located at 636 NW Valley St, Camas, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,112 square feet of living spaces. Call Chad Sessions (Phone: 360 921-2423), Halle Sessions (Phone: 360 831-1357) – Windermere Northwest Living for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Camas.
CAMAS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Trader Joe’s to open new store in Tigard, Oregon

Trader Joe’s plans to open a new market in Tigard, Oregon, the grocer announced. The retailer has yet to set an opening date for the store but said it would open its doors this year. “We've consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a...
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy