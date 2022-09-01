SAN DIEGO — If you've ever wanted to learn how to grow you own food, an expert gardener who lives in San Diego is sharing his secrets with more than one hundred countries around the world. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the YouTube Channel called Epic Gardening. Most people on YouTube would be happy to have 200 subscribers, Kevin Espiritu is closing in on two million. "This year we are growing a ton of tomatoes," said Kevin from his garden in south San Diego County.

