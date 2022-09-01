ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

CBS 8

Wildfire in Fallbrook stopped at 30 acres

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A vegetation fire burned 30 acres in the hilly De Luz area of North San Diego County Sunday. The fire was 10% contained when the forward rate of spread was stopped around 4:40 p..m. Firefighters will remain on the scene, building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
CBS 8

Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home. Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
NewsBreak
CBS 8

San Diego Lifeguards are prepared for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — It’s Labor Day weekend and San Diego Lifeguards are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to flock to the beaches because of the scorching heat wave. Their main message to visitors this holiday weekend, is to never swim in an unguarded area, especially since rip currents are frequent.
CBS 8

Poway Business Park brush fire contained

A brush fire that burned about four acres in Poway Sunday, causing limited evacuations in the industrial park of Brookprinter Place has been contained, authorities said. The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. The San Diego Sheriff's Department said the fire was contained at around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday. Northbound...
CBS 8

Cool zones open as temps rise in San Diego County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Norman Park Senior Center and the Chula Vista Library are both serving as cooling zones for people in the City of Chula Vista. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency and a Flex Alert for California, in response to the above-average temperatures.
CBS 8

YouTube Gardener closing in 2,000,000 subscribers across the world

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever wanted to learn how to grow you own food, an expert gardener who lives in San Diego is sharing his secrets with more than one hundred countries around the world. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the YouTube Channel called Epic Gardening. Most people on YouTube would be happy to have 200 subscribers, Kevin Espiritu is closing in on two million. "This year we are growing a ton of tomatoes," said Kevin from his garden in south San Diego County.
CBS 8

CBS 8

