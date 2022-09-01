Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire crews make progress on vegetation fire burning east of Ramona in Witch Creek
SAN DIEGO — A 50-acre brush fire broke out east of Ramona Monday and threatened structures in the area, but firefighters were able to halt its forward spread by early afternoon. The blaze, dubbed the Caesar Fire, sparked about noon on the north side of state Route 78 near...
Wildfire in Fallbrook stopped at 30 acres
FALLBROOK, Calif. — A vegetation fire burned 30 acres in the hilly De Luz area of North San Diego County Sunday. The fire was 10% contained when the forward rate of spread was stopped around 4:40 p..m. Firefighters will remain on the scene, building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
Mudslide forces neighbors in Valencia Park to evacuate their homes
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Valencia Park were forced out of their homes Saturday after a massive sinkhole nearly swallowed a home. It happened just after 11 a.m., and a total of four homes were evacuated. “It's like quicksand every step I took the whole house was going under...
Clairemont neighbors say new apartments will make parking issues worse
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in South Clairemont reached out to CBS 8 about the parking situation in their neighborhood off Clairemont Drive, and with new apartment complexes being built in the area, they foresee the parking problems getting even worse. “It’s already a mess. You add up to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd
SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
San Diego hospitals seeing an influx of heat-related illnesses
SAN DIEGO — Many people are feeling the effects of this extreme heatwave. "It's a dangerous level of heat out there and many people are dehydrated and having some issues," said Sharp Memorial's Emergency Room Dr. Keith Yablonicky. Yablonicky said he has personally taken care of five to six...
Border32 Fire east of Dulzura grows quickly burning hundreds of acres
SAN DIEGO — Name: #Border32Fire. SR-94 closed to all traffic between Forrest Gate Road in Campo and Otay Lakes Road in Dulzura. Both Eastbound and Westbound closed near Bowmans Road. Tecate Port of Entry. Evacuation orders:. The area east of Round Potrero Road in Potrero. Near SR-94 and Barrett...
Sold out! | Portable air conditioners flying off shelves during San Diego heatwave
SAN DIEGO — Another day of ridiculous heat scorched San Diego County, pushing our run of hot weather to a week. Some San Diegans, seeking relief, are desperately searching for portable air conditioners. The units, which generally run in the $300-$500 range, can easily be installed without punching any holes in walls and usually can cool one or two rooms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
A rocky road for Clairemont residents who look to the city for road repairs
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors living along Kesling Street in Clairemont have pleaded with the city of San Diego to fix their rough roads. Children are unable to ride bikes or scooters on the streets because if they fall the sandpaper-like surface tear up their skin and loose pebbles become embedded in their legs and arms.
Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home. Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Beating the heat in Borrego Springs with temperatures over 110 degrees
SAN DIEGO — With a heat wave ramping up across San Diego County and rising temperatures from the coast to the inland valleys, CBS 8 sent our Brian White out to Borrego Springs, where this heat wave is hitting the hardest. “We were in Death Valley, and it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego Lifeguards are prepared for Labor Day weekend
SAN DIEGO — It’s Labor Day weekend and San Diego Lifeguards are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to flock to the beaches because of the scorching heat wave. Their main message to visitors this holiday weekend, is to never swim in an unguarded area, especially since rip currents are frequent.
Residents complain about lack of maintenance at Earl B. Gilliam Post Office
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has received concerns from residents about a post office located in the Encanto neighborhood, the Earl B. Gilliam Post Office, named after the city’s first Black federal judge. People are upset that the federal building is not up to par and have witnessed...
Poway Business Park brush fire contained
A brush fire that burned about four acres in Poway Sunday, causing limited evacuations in the industrial park of Brookprinter Place has been contained, authorities said. The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. The San Diego Sheriff's Department said the fire was contained at around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday. Northbound...
Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid
SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the...
Cool zones open as temps rise in San Diego County
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Norman Park Senior Center and the Chula Vista Library are both serving as cooling zones for people in the City of Chula Vista. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency and a Flex Alert for California, in response to the above-average temperatures.
YouTube Gardener closing in 2,000,000 subscribers across the world
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever wanted to learn how to grow you own food, an expert gardener who lives in San Diego is sharing his secrets with more than one hundred countries around the world. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the YouTube Channel called Epic Gardening. Most people on YouTube would be happy to have 200 subscribers, Kevin Espiritu is closing in on two million. "This year we are growing a ton of tomatoes," said Kevin from his garden in south San Diego County.
City of Carlsbad ratifies emergency, approves $2 million for immediate traffic safety actions
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad City Council voted to allocate $2 million in funding for immediate traffic safety efforts and ratified last week’s proclamation of local emergency, following an over 200% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes since 2019. The city declared the state of local emergency...
How to maintain your AC unit yourself and when to call the professionals
SAN DIEGO — If you have air conditioning at home, you're probably using it to stay cool through this heat wave. But if you haven't given your air conditioner some TLC lately, it could end up costing you. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford called up ASI Hastings to walk through...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0