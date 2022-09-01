ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Darren Parker
4d ago

They say they need more money to be able to meet demand. so they raise the costs. Then they ask to conserve sacrifice to make up for there lack of meeting the demand while still charging premium service and delivering below standard service.wait they will be asking for more money come the 1st of the year.

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Lmao. Democrats working hard to craft this crisis so they can raise your taxes. When this is all done you will own nothing and be happy. Or they will send you to re-education camps until you are. You will walk, ride the rail or bus where you’re allowed to go. You will eat what they allow you to eat. You will live in what Obama calls “high density population housing” with a bed and toilet. Welcome to HG Wells 1984.

hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - An agreement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Hawaii County that would allow for a partial reopening of the road leading into Waipio Valley. The picturesque area on the Hamakua coastline has been a magnet for thousands of tourists, who would try to make...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Some islands can expect a lower electricity bill for September

Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawai‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i may soon have a lower electricity bill. The price reflects the drop in oil prices since spring. Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Announces September 2022 Events

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has scheduled After Dark in the Park programs, ranger-led walks, living history presentations, and volunteer opportunities. September marks the return of After Dark in the Park programs and the park film in the newly renovated Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium in...
TRAVEL
BEAT OF HAWAII

These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More

If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Reminds Motorists To Drive Safely This Labor Day Weekend

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This year’s “No Excuses” Campaign urges drivers to make plans to have a safe alternative to drinking and driving. Hawaiʻi Police officers will be conducting additional patrols focusing on impaired driving, speeding, and any dangerous driving behavior on Hawai‘i Island. State...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI

