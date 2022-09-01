Read full article on original website
Darren Parker
4d ago
They say they need more money to be able to meet demand. so they raise the costs. Then they ask to conserve sacrifice to make up for there lack of meeting the demand while still charging premium service and delivering below standard service.wait they will be asking for more money come the 1st of the year.
Reply(1)
5
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Lmao. Democrats working hard to craft this crisis so they can raise your taxes. When this is all done you will own nothing and be happy. Or they will send you to re-education camps until you are. You will walk, ride the rail or bus where you’re allowed to go. You will eat what they allow you to eat. You will live in what Obama calls “high density population housing” with a bed and toilet. Welcome to HG Wells 1984.
Reply
2
hawaiinewsnow.com
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. It’s the latest phase of a law that was passed back in 2019 to reduce the amount of petroleum-based or plastic products that end up in our landfills and oceans.
mauinow.com
Maui resident views on tourism drop, but state perception ticks up — new survey
Nearly half the Maui County residents polled in a recent survey on the visitor industry said the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people – the highest negative response in the state. For Maui residents who said tourism creates more problems than benefits, overcrowding...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday. That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online. The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity. HECO previously asked customers to scale...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - An agreement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Hawaii County that would allow for a partial reopening of the road leading into Waipio Valley. The picturesque area on the Hamakua coastline has been a magnet for thousands of tourists, who would try to make...
mauinow.com
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week
The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Some islands can expect a lower electricity bill for September
Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawai‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i may soon have a lower electricity bill. The price reflects the drop in oil prices since spring. Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
Electric rates to fall across Hawaii, except Oahu
Hawaiian Electric said falling gas prices will finally trickle into relief for customers in September.
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic, flooding among many concerns with new affordable housing project in Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several residents are pushing to stop a new affordable housing development from going up in South Maui. The Kihei residents are worried about traffic and flooding in the area. Larry Stephens has lived on Hoonani Street since 1975. He said heavy rain from Upcountry often funnels down...
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Announces September 2022 Events
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has scheduled After Dark in the Park programs, ranger-led walks, living history presentations, and volunteer opportunities. September marks the return of After Dark in the Park programs and the park film in the newly renovated Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More
If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
KITV.com
New tech, shorter lines, and four-legged reinforcements: Maui airport unveils big changes to improve travelers' experience
KAHULUI, Maui (KITV4) - For months, Maui’s main airport has been overwhelmed with departing travelers. Many have been complaining about the long lines and wait times. On Thursday, state transportation officials introduced some changes to speed things up.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Reminds Motorists To Drive Safely This Labor Day Weekend
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This year’s “No Excuses” Campaign urges drivers to make plans to have a safe alternative to drinking and driving. Hawaiʻi Police officers will be conducting additional patrols focusing on impaired driving, speeding, and any dangerous driving behavior on Hawai‘i Island. State...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrations run high as HECO requests customers to conserve power on Hawaii Island
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Rail authority begins trial runs for the first segment of 20-mile rail project. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
