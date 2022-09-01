ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

NBC Connecticut

3 Madison Police Officers Fired for Alleged Harassment, Unprofessional Conduct

Three Madison police officers were fired Friday following a months-long investigation into alleged harassment and unprofessional conduct. During a special meeting on Sept. 2, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate the police officers, who were previously placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
MADISON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in New Haven Road Race on Labor Day

Thousands of people came together for the New Haven Faxon Law Road Race on Labor Day. The road race is a 45-year tradition in New Haven. It is also home to the USA Track and Field 20K Championship with a prize purse of more than $40,000. Runners from all over...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Southington early Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Queen Street around 2 a.m. while the motorcycle was traveling north. At one point, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into Cumberland Farms and then collided with the motorcycle.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

