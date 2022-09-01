The Cardinals optioned Hudson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Hudson was moved to the bullpen over the weekend in anticipation of Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener with the Nationals. With St. Louis now officially activating Flaherty, Hudson will end up losing his spot in the bullpen, as the Cardinals already had multiple pitchers capable of covering multiple innings in relief as necessary. Despite receiving the demotion, Hudson likely won't have to wait long before getting another look with the big club. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hudson is scheduled to make his first start with Memphis on Tuesday and another on Sunday before he likely rejoins St. Louis when a sixth starter is needed for the team's Sept. 17 doubleheader with the Reds.

