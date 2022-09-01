Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Loses hold of platoon role
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Monday
Suarez isn't in the lineup Monday against the White Sox. Suarez recorded hits in five of the last six games and hit .296 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs over that stretch. Jake Lamb will take his place at the hot corner and bat ninth Monday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Charged with blown save
Sewald allowed an inherited runner to score on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians. Sewald couldn't prevent a run from scoring on an Oscar Gonzalez single in the eighth inning after Erik Swanson put Amed Rosario aboard. This went down as Sewald's fourth blown save of the year, though he's added 17 saves and six holds while functioning as the Mariners' primary closer for much of the year. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 55 innings this season. He hasn't been charged with a run over 4.1 innings in his last five appearances.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Paredes isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes returned to the lineup Friday against the Yankees but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Jonathan Aranda will take over at the keystone and bat third.
CBS Sports
Twins' Nick Gordon: Plates three in loss
Gordon went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Gordon opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and added an RBI groundout in the eighth. He accounted for all of the Twins' run production Friday, and he's racked up an impressive 11 RBI over his last three contests. The versatile 26-year-old is up to a .279/.322/.440 slash line with six home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored, six stolen bases and 22 doubles through 323 plate appearances. Gordon figures to continue filling in at second base while Jorge Polanco (kneecap) is out.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Unlikely to play again in 2022
Hosmer (back) hasn't officially been shut down from baseball activities for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, but the Red Sox aren't expected to activate him from the 10-day injured list before the season ends in early October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora most recently...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Fernandez for assignment Monday. Fernandez will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals. Prior to being optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 2, Fernandez appeared in 13 games out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, logging a 2.93 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 15.1 innings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent packing to minors
The Cardinals optioned Hudson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Hudson was moved to the bullpen over the weekend in anticipation of Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener with the Nationals. With St. Louis now officially activating Flaherty, Hudson will end up losing his spot in the bullpen, as the Cardinals already had multiple pitchers capable of covering multiple innings in relief as necessary. Despite receiving the demotion, Hudson likely won't have to wait long before getting another look with the big club. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hudson is scheduled to make his first start with Memphis on Tuesday and another on Sunday before he likely rejoins St. Louis when a sixth starter is needed for the team's Sept. 17 doubleheader with the Reds.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Sean Manaea: Won't start this weekend
Manaea will have his turn through the rotation skipped during the Padres' weekend series against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Manaea struggled mightily against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four in 4.1 innings. Since the Padres have a scheduled day off Thursday, the team will elect to skip his turn through the rotation. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will be available out of the bullpen this weekend or when he'll ultimately make his next start for San Diego.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Resting Monday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers. The Rockies face a quick turnaround for the series opener with the Brewers, as the Labor Day contest begins at 4:10 p.m. ET following a doubleheader Sunday. Since Diaz caught in the second contest of the twin bill, he'll be getting a breather for the afternoon game after a night game. Brian Serven will replace him behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Inefficient three innings
Oviedo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Oviedo made his first start with the Pirates since being acquired at the trade deadline. He effectively limited runs and generated nine swinging strikes on 77 pitches. On the other hand, he also issued three walks and had 22 pitches fouled off, racking up his pitch count and forcing him into a short outing. Given the Pirates' lack of competitiveness, they are likely to continue to give Oviedo opportunities to work out of the rotation to close the campaign.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits Sunday's game
India was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India fouled a pitch off his knee during the fifth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
Comments / 0