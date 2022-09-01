Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
US Treasury says request for Hunter Biden records must come from Dem-led committee, not Republicans
The United States Treasury will not hand over Hunter Biden’s financial information to Republican lawmakers as it claims the request must come through a committee with Democratic approval. Republican lawmakers have been seeking information concerning "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden’s son but the Treasury’s decision to require...
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Mike Huckabee torches Biden's 'nutty, Halloween-esque' address: 'Somebody actually planned that'
Responding to President Biden's anti-Republican remarks made in his primetime speech last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped the administration for planning a "nutty, Halloween-esque" address on "Fox & Friends" Monday. MIKE HUCKABEE: It's like when the White House press secretary says that all the Republicans ought to join...
MSNBC guest says 'Americans vs. MAGA’ is the new national conflict
MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke with commentator Dean Obeidallah about Biden turning up the heat in his rhetoric about MAGA Republicans in an early September broadcast. Reid suggested that she and her guest had both faced backlash in the past for labeling Republicans as fascists, claiming they now had been vindicated. "Dean Obeidallah, you and I have – you know, we’ve been called ‘out of our minds’ for saying ‘fascism,’ you know, and like Susan, we’ve been saying this for more than a year. We’ve been saying this for a long time, my brother, and getting beat up for it."
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Biden called out for 'disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign'
Hugh Hewitt weighed in on President Biden's campaign agenda on "Special Report." HUGH HEWITT: I think it's face-plant after face-plant, Bret. We go back to the "semi-fascist" slur. Then we go forward to the student loan bailout, and then we go forward to the red setting, the red wedding speech,...
Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre not asked about denying migrants 'walking across' the border during MSNBC appearance
MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart did not ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about a false claim she made on Monday that migrants weren't "walking over the border." During an appearance on "The Sunday Show" on MSNBC, Jean-Pierre and Capehart discussed President Biden's speech, his student loan debt handout plan, the economy and more. However, Capehart did not ask Jean-Pierre about her claim that people aren't "just walking across the border."
Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies,...
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Trump medical records, tax documents seized in FBI raid: judge
FIRST ON FOX: A federal judge revealed Monday that former President Trump’s medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen M. Cannon ordered Monday...
Democrats are tactically ‘ignoring’ the rule of the law: Rep. Byron Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., denounced President Biden for his divisive speech on Thursday evening, arguing that it is "incumbent" for Republicans to fight for the "soul" of America this November. REP. BYRON DONALDS: He's only doing this because he knows he...
Watergate reporter hits Biden speech for ‘deeply partisan tone:’ ‘Lost opportunity’
Carl Bernstein, one of the two reporters who exposed the Watergate scandal, criticized President Biden’s recent speech as "deeply partisan" during a Friday night interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360. While Bernstein did say he agreed with the beginning of it, he later suggested that Biden’s speech had...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
