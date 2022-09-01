Read full article on original website
James Zieber
4d ago
Why is it that a person is automatically labeled "phobic" if he/she disagrees with something? Phobic is defined as "having or involving an extreme or irrational fear of or aversion to something".I seriously doubt that all these people being described as phobic are afraid of anyone or anything. The fact is that we are disgusted, appalled, and offended by things that are happening in our society. But speaking for myself, I'm definitely not afraid.
