On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.

SANDY, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO