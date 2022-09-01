Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet gets ready to launch FX2-Division bus line, running between downtown Portland and Gresham
PORTLAND, Oregon — A new bus line along Southeast Division Street is almost ready to start running in Portland. TriMet said it will change things for the better in a big way. TriMet is pretty proud of its 30 new bright green buses ready to roll on SE Division...
Homeless people race to move out of Longview, Wash. encampment after city declares public health emergency
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The homeless residents of a large campsite in Longview, Wash. raced to clear out their belongings and animals Monday morning. It was 11 a.m., and they were hastening to complete the move after the city declared the camp, located off Alabama Street, the source of a public health emergency.
Security guard at Northeast Portland hotel doesn't need sleep — or a salary
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Aloft Hotel at Cascade Station is rolling out a new kind of security guard. The management has enlisted a robot to deal with vandalism that they believe comes from homeless encampments in the area. General Manager Mike Daley said they originally tried hiring human security...
KGW
Resident grateful to move into new Vancouver affordable housing complex
Columbia Heights opened recently, but it filled up almost immediately. It offers housing for people with incomes below the area median.
'It just feels so joyous': New Vancouver affordable housing complex fills quickly
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A new affordable housing complex in Vancouver is quickly taking in residents who have otherwise struggled to find a place to live. It's called Columbia Heights, developed through a partnership between Mercy Housing Northwest and PeaceHealth. Half of the 69 units at Columbia Heights are for...
Portland firefighters ask for double overtime pay amid chronic staffing shortages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland firefighters are asking for an overtime pay boost due to what they describe as two years of frequent mandatory overtime to plug gaps caused by chronic staffing shortages. The union that represents firefighters with Portland Fire & Rescue is requesting that the overtime pay rate...
‘I’m keeping my tent here’: Homeless tent stands in protest of the city’s new ban on camping near schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and piles of garbage covered the streets around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland on Sunday morning. While children played in the school's playground about 100 feet away, police responded to reports of a man who had just overdosed on fentanyl. Shortly after, sobs...
Food carts catch fire at North Portland pod
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple food carts in a North Portland pod caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of the fire, which broke out at a food cart pod near the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and North Fremont Street. Photos from the initial response showed at least one cart gutted by fire, though firefighters were able to knock down the flames to prevent further spread.
How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires
DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police say.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Concerns over street racing grow in Portland after deadly weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing is a growing public safety concern in Portland and beyond. This week, NBC News highlighted the problem and pointed out that the issue has been difficult to address in Portland for years, getting worse during the pandemic with empty streets. Back in June, illegal...
boomerpdx.com
DREAM STREET: 82ND AVENUE PORTLAND OREGON
No, it’s not a dream, but a street of dreams. And those dreams came to life. What goes better with a dream than hope that it all comes true. Hoping for the best day in Oregon is an exercise in futility most of the time. Why? Because we’ve got...
ODOT has heads up for travelers: Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass to close for two weeks next month
– ODOT is advising travelers that a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 will be closed for two weeks next month about 20 miles west of Santiam Junction for road work that includes landslide damage repairs. The post ODOT has heads up for travelers: Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass to close for two weeks next month appeared first on KTVZ.
2 hurt in serious crash in Powellhurst neighborhood
A serious crash in the Powellhurst neighborhood reportedly sent two to the hospital Sunday morning.
KGW
