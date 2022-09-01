ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver, WA
Washington Traffic
Vancouver, WA
KGW

Food carts catch fire at North Portland pod

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple food carts in a North Portland pod caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of the fire, which broke out at a food cart pod near the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and North Fremont Street. Photos from the initial response showed at least one cart gutted by fire, though firefighters were able to knock down the flames to prevent further spread.
KGW

How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires

DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
boomerpdx.com

DREAM STREET: 82ND AVENUE PORTLAND OREGON

No, it’s not a dream, but a street of dreams. And those dreams came to life. What goes better with a dream than hope that it all comes true. Hoping for the best day in Oregon is an exercise in futility most of the time. Why? Because we’ve got...
