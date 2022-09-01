A lake area fugitive and his female companion, also wanted on several warrants, are taken into custody in Johnson County. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says the joint effort involving several law enforcement agencies came to an end with Stewart Kimbrell and Crystal Summers being arrested in Warrensburg. It’s alleged that Kimbrell and Summers abandoned her 9-year-old boy in a wooded area while being able to earlier elude authorities, including the highway patrol, in Pettis County. Among the outstanding warrants against Kimbrell are failure to appear in Morgan County on a felony charge of stealing a catalytic converter and for failing to appear in Laurie Municipal Court on a misdemeanor larceny charge. A third individual at the scene was also taken into custody. Kimbrell was treated at a nearby hospital for a dog bite suffered courtesy of the Warrensburg police dog during the apprehension.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO