(Ad) The position that’s most comfortable for you to fall asleep in is highly personal. While some researchers suggest sleeping on your back can alleviate most neck and back pain, you may prefer to sleep on your side, like 74% of the population does.“I actually advise my patients that the best sleeping position is on your non-dominant side with a pillow between your legs,” says Dr. Jordan Burns, a chiropractor and owner of ProWellness Chiropractic in Fishers, Indiana. “Your non-dominant side is less sensitive. The pillow allows your pelvis and low back to remain in a neutral position, and neurologically, your brain feels more secure knowing that your dominant side is protecting your heart and other organs.”

