ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

In heated debate, Arroyo and Hayden address ‘elephant in the room’

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The Democratic candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney have been mired in controversy this election season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwHq8_0hdNqCPO00
Ricardo Arroyo (left) and Kevin Hayden are facing off in the Democratic primary race for Suffolk County District Attorney on Sept. 6. Erin Clark/Boston Globe

As controversy continues to surround the Democratic primary race for Suffolk County District Attorney, the two candidates took to the debate stage Wednesday night at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan. Both Kevin Hayden and Ricardo Arroyo were the subject of loud jeers and cheers as they answered questions posed by moderator Jon Keller.

The debate began with, as Keller put it, “the elephant in the room.” For Arroyo, a current Boston City Councilor, this meant the sexual assault allegations against him that came to light in a Boston Globe story last week. The allegations were made by two different teenage girls, one in 2005 and the other in 2007, according to the Globe. The cases were investigated separately, and neither led to charges.

Since then Arroyo has denied any wrongdoing. He said he was never questioned by authorities about the allegations, and was not aware of them until this month. Police records state that Arroyo was questioned by officers at the time, according to the Globe.

Hayden, the current Suffolk DA, was the subject of another notable Globe investigation. That story centered on a coverup by Transit Police officers and questions about Hayden’s reported reluctance to pursue a case against the offending officers.

Both Hayden and Arroyo brought up these controversies when asked by Keller about their opponent’s character.

Hayden said that the allegations against Arroyo should disqualify him from the race, and that voters must ultimately determine whether he has the moral character to hold the office of District Attorney.

Arroyo should be further questioned because he has repeatedly lied, Hayden said, about his knowledge of the sexual assault investigations.

Hayden referenced a Globe piece from Tuesday, where the paper interviewed one of the women who made allegations against Arroyo.

“All of the allegations with regards to Mr. Arroyo being untruthful are uncontroverted. They can’t be denied. It is clear from what the second victim has come forward with… that there’s no way that he did not know about these allegations,” Hayden said.

The victim in the 2005 case told the paper that Arroyo sent threats to her, coerced sex out of her, and mentally manipulated her. She described the relationship as “traumatic.”

After the allegations first surfaced, Arroyo appeared at a press conference with an attorney representing the woman from the 2007 case. Through the attorney, that woman suggested that the documents about these cases were leaked as a political hit job, said that Arroyo never assaulted her, and that she endorsed Arroyo.

When asked about Hayden’s character, Arroyo said that his opponent was lacking because he received money from an officer under investigation, and that Hayden’s second in command made guarantees that the case against the officer would be closed. That second in command is still in Hayden’s office, Arroyo added.

He said that Hayden did not assign a prosecutor to the case quickly enough after assuming the DA’s office from Rachael Rollins.

“To date there has been no sanction or penalty for that second in command,” Arroyo said. “Kevin Hayden has not opened up a special prosecutor list. Mr. Leonor, who was the victim of this police misconduct case, right here in Mattapan, asked for a special prosecutor list. The Transit Police asked for a special prosecutor. There was not one appointed.”

Keller was forced to interrupt the candidates multiple times during the debate in order to settle down the crowd.

Earlier on Wednesday, a City Council meeting turned chaotic as councilors and members of the public voiced their opinions on the allegations against Arroyo. Council President Ed Flynn was forced to close the meeting to the public, but a scuffle ensued in the hallway outside the council chambers. Police and security had to physically restrain some members of the public, and one person was placed in handcuffs, according to the Globe.

This week, Flynn stripped Arroyo of his council vice presidency and a pair of committee chairmanships after rescinding his endorsement of Arroyo.

Also on Wednesday, big names like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, and Representative Ayanna Pressley rescinded their endorsements of Arroyo.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

VP Kamala Harris set for Boston Labor Day visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to spend part of the holiday weekend in the Bay State. The Vice President is scheduled to speak at the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel Monday morning. Harris will deliver the keynote remarks and meet with local union members and organizers to hear their perspective and stories about joining the labor workforce.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight

Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.

"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

On Boston City Council, Ricardo Arroyo controversy sparks heated meeting, but no subpoenas

"I walked into this council meeting today knowing that all of our laundry was going to be put out to dry because there's so much drama that happens behind the scenes here." Fallout from the alleged sexual assault controversy surrounding Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo bled into a tense and rowdy City Council meeting on Wednesday, where passions flared for and against the embattled councilor, but that ultimately ended with two rivaling subpoenas for public records withdrawn.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapan, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Suffolk County, MA
Elections
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Government
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Transgender pride flag found burned at Brookline church

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police are investigating after a Brookline church reported a transgender pride flag was found burned last month. The incident occurred at United Parish, near Coolidge Corner. The flag was found damaged on Aug. 25 after being on display on the building’s front lawn, the church said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
BROOKLINE, MA
iheart.com

Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Ayanna Pressley
whdh.com

Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The DA’s anti-hate task force discussed a Malden charter school’s hijab policy

Mystic Valley Charter School has come under fire repeatedly for alleged racial discrimination. The Middlesex County district attorney and community leaders met Wednesday to discuss the latest allegation of racial discrimination at Malden’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School after a student who wore a hijab to school was told she was violating the school’s dress code, The Boston Globe reported.
MALDEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant In The Room#Election Local#Police Misconduct#Special Prosecutor#Democratic#Boston Globe#Suffolk Da#Transit Police
Boston

Boston vs. Chicago: Which is the real Beantown?

"It’s insane that people call Boston 'Beantown.' Chicago has an actual 20-foot bean in the middle of their city and no one says a thing." One Twitter user sparked public debate (in the form of 2,500 retweets, 337 replies, and over 70,000 likes) about whether Boston or Chicago is the real Beantown.
BOSTON, MA
wwnytv.com

Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party

BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fallriverreporter.com

Two police officers from same department in Massachusetts resign within days of each other after investigation

ACTON — Town Manager John Mangiaratti and Police Chief Richard Burrows report that two members of the Acton Police Department, who were placed on leave earlier this year, have resigned from the department. The Town of Acton has, as a matter of procedure, informed The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission about both employees’ statuses and the ongoing investigations into their conduct.
ACTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy