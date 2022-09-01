ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon

By Talia Naquin
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fill ‘er up! Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for 3 hours, 1 day only.

On Thursday, September 1, fuel will be at the reduced price from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.

Circle K has about 9 locations in Northeast Ohio.

Ohio’s average cost of a gallon of gas is about $3.84, according to AAA.

