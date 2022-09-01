ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police officer shot, non-life-threatening injury; suspect in custody

By Web Staff, Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - According to Norfolk Police, there was an officer-involved shooting in the 2700 block of Vincent Ave late Wednesday night.

Police say an officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is expected to recover. The officer's family has been notified.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith has requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police with the ongoing investigation.

Officers were on patrol in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue around 9:35 p.m. when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped in the road. As officers were attempting to investigate the vehicles, a man near the vehicles began firing at the officers. Two officers immediately fired their service weapons, and the suspects fled the area.

Cheryl Clark, who lives on the street, said she heard the gunfire and called 911.

“I heard a gunshot and then I heard a couple more gunshots,” she said. “I heard a car speed off.”

Investigators were going door to door talking to neighbors.

“The officers banged on the door really hard. This was 1:30 in the morning,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. “They asked me, did I see anything? I was like, ‘No. I haven’t seen anything. I haven’t heard anything.”

One of the officers detained a suspect after a foot pursuit. This suspect sustained no injuries during incident.

Officers also located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound shortly after the shooting, and he was taken to the hospital.

News 3 photojournalist Chip Brierre observed the major crime scene on Vincent Avenue and reported seeing a large number of Norfolk police officers and K9 units.

News 3's Leondra Head reported that an additional police investigation is taking place near the intersection of Hanbury Street and Cromwell Road.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 4

artchilles
4d ago

Sent proposals to help fight crime in my city to Governor, Norfolk mayor, city council, etc., after 4 local murders on the Aug. 18th. Not a single response from any of them.

Reply
2
 

