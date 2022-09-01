ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Middletown, PA
Middletown, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/3/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Sept. 3, 2022:. John T. Hefenfinger Jr., 79, of Duncannon passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Harrisburg Hospital, one day before his 80th birthday. He was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Harrisburg to the late Constance S. (Ciccocioppo) and John T. Hefenfinger Sr.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County

A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman

A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after fatal crash

A Lancaster County man was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges following a fatal accident in West Earl Township on Friday. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving around other vehicles along Oregon Pike Friday morning just before his Lincoln Aviator collided with a Toyota Camry Friday morning, killing the other driver, according to police.
BROWNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

