Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Mid-Penn field hockey teams receive national ranking, and 2 of them will face off Wednesday
Defending state runner-up Lower Dauphin leads three Mid-Penn teams listed in Max Field Hockey’s initial Top 25 national ranking. The Falcons, who came up short in the 3A title game against Emmaus last season, are ranked 10th overall by the site. Emmaus is the top-ranked team in the poll.
How former Mid-Penn football standouts fared at the college level during the weekend of Sept. 3
The Mid-Penn has a long list of former high school football stars who are also suiting up on the weekends.
Carlisle senior forward Rhyan Mitchell secures first scholarship offer
Passion and accountability are two things Rhyan Mitchell is looking for at the next stage of her athletic career. Well, one potential location surfaced earlier this week for the Carlisle girls basketball standout. With head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn making the announcement on social media, Mitchell confirmed that her first basketball...
Hershey field hockey takes down Manheim Township, Central York in tournament win
Hershey picked up a pair of wins Saturday to take the top spot in its invitational field hockey tournament. The Trojans (3-0) knocked off Central York 6-0 in the first game, and then knocked off Manheim Township, 1-0, in the title game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer downs Chambersburg, Spring Grove to win opening tourney
Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Chambersburg, 1-0, Saturday to win its home tournament. The game-winner came off a Rylee Henson penalty kick after Haley Noblit was fouled in the box.
Harrisburg pulls away from Delaware Valley with big fourth quarter push
Harrisburg will have plenty of time to dissect the first 48 minutes of its high school football season. The Cougars looked less than sharp for long minutes Saturday at sweaty Severance field. And visiting Delaware Valley provided a more physical test than maybe the Cougars were ready for.
State College’s Marlee Kwasnica leads the way as Little Lions have strong cross country showing
Shikellamy’s Brianna Hennett edged out State College’s Marlee Kwasnica in a back-and-forth cross country race Saturday. Hennett finished the race in 18:55 while Kwasnica came in at 19:00.
Jazmine Bennett’s 3 goals lead Bishop McDevitt past Berks Catholic
Jazmine Bennett scored three goals Saturday to lead Bishop McDevitt to a 4-0 win against Berks Catholic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Harrisburg vs Delaware Valley in high school football — Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/3/22)
Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Sept. 3, 2022:. John T. Hefenfinger Jr., 79, of Duncannon passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Harrisburg Hospital, one day before his 80th birthday. He was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Harrisburg to the late Constance S. (Ciccocioppo) and John T. Hefenfinger Sr.
Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County
A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman
A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Royal Rangers earn aviation merit with help from central Pa. aviation clubs
A Royal Rangers Action Camp was held from Aug. 25-28 at a “base camp” provided by Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg. It involved 21 Royal Rangers from Outposts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and other surrounding states. Events took place at Carlisle Airport and Capital City Airport. These...
Railroad crossing work to affect Route 15 traffic in Union County beginning Thursday
WINFIELD - Reconstruction of a railroad crossing will affect Route 15 traffic in Winfield in Union County for about two weeks beginning Thursday. One lane of traffic will be maintained during most of project while it is being completed by a contractor for North Shore Railroad of Northumberland in conjunction with the PennDOT.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
Central Pa. man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after fatal crash
A Lancaster County man was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges following a fatal accident in West Earl Township on Friday. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving around other vehicles along Oregon Pike Friday morning just before his Lincoln Aviator collided with a Toyota Camry Friday morning, killing the other driver, according to police.
Two dead in Lancaster County crash
Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
Harrisburg holds laser light show as part of Kipona celebration
The Kipona Festival swapped out fireworks for a 25-minute-long choreographed laser light show Sunday night. Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams said that the laser light show would be something new, jokingly adding that it was because “I’m new” as mayor.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0