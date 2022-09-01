ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Little Turtle residents deal with water damage from flooding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community in Columbus are drying out their basements and vehicles after their neighborhood flooded on Sunday. “It was scary," Little Turtle resident Jaelyn Snead said. "It was very scary." When Snead and her husband left home to get...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. That's because for Giles Kennedy, one school literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Min Din Monday: Gluten-free Greek Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS ( serves 4) 8 ounces cooked chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. 6 ounces cooked spaghetti or hearts of palm noodles. Cut chicken into bite size pieces. Cook spaghetti and let the noodles cool. Cut the noodles in half or even quarters so they are more bite size. If using hearts of palm noodles drain, rinse, and pat dry. Only half the box is needed for recipe, if you double recipe the whole box can be used.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH

