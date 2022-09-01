Read full article on original website
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
Shoppers out and about in Central Ohio on Labor Day instead of picnic at the pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On again, off again showers and storms on Labor Day caused some travelers to hit the road early since it wasn’t much of a day for picnics and boating. Labor Day had some looking for bargains at the malls. At the Tanger Outlets near...
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
Little Turtle residents deal with water damage from flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community in Columbus are drying out their basements and vehicles after their neighborhood flooded on Sunday. “It was scary," Little Turtle resident Jaelyn Snead said. "It was very scary." When Snead and her husband left home to get...
Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
Heavy rain causes problems on roadways, Labor Day activities potentially washed out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rain across Central Ohio, some traditional Labor Day activities might be a washout. A lot of rain has caused flooding on the roadways, making it tricky for drivers. According to AAA, despite high gas prices, Labor Day weekend travel is expected to return...
Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
'I'm 47, I can't be having a heart attack,' Dublin man shares warning about heart health
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — "I pulled into an emergency room and said I wasn’t feeling well and had a pain in my arm," Dublin resident Dan Zuber said. "They took me right back, hooked me up to an EKG and said you’re having a heart attack." The...
Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg supporting UNCF ahead of Walk for Education event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For nearly 40 years, the United Negro College Fund has held its biggest fundraising event with the Walk for Education. However, the last few years the event was moved virtually because of the pandemic. This year, the organization invites the event back in person and...
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell reflects on '95 and '96 victories vs. Notre Dame, previews game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will open their season tonight against Notre Dame and match up for just the seventh time in history. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bill reflects on being a part of the 1995 and 1996 teams that beat Notre Dame. For more information on the big...
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. That's because for Giles Kennedy, one school literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
Julian Fleming a game-time decision, 3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State players will miss the team's season opener against Notre Dame. The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is the team's only game-time decision. Fleming is in his third year with Ohio State and...
Min Din Monday: Gluten-free Greek Pasta Salad
INGREDIENTS ( serves 4) 8 ounces cooked chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. 6 ounces cooked spaghetti or hearts of palm noodles. Cut chicken into bite size pieces. Cook spaghetti and let the noodles cool. Cut the noodles in half or even quarters so they are more bite size. If using hearts of palm noodles drain, rinse, and pat dry. Only half the box is needed for recipe, if you double recipe the whole box can be used.
Ryan Day says Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury is "not a long-term thing"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said he hopes standout wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back on the field Saturday against Arkansas State. Smith-Njigba left Saturday's game against Notre Dame early with a leg injury. While making an appearance on the Big Ten...
