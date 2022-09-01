Bailey County judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records.

According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records.

Previous reports from the Muleshoe Journal said a petition and suit were filed in late June to remove Judge Harrison from office before the end of her term.

According to the Muleshoe Journal and the Plainview Herald , the suit called for her removal on the grounds that she “consistently shows incompetence, official misconduct and habitual drunkenness.”

The Muleshoe Journal said the suit was filed by Bailey County Attorney Michaela E. Kee on behalf of Texas.

Judge Harrison was officially unseated in March by opponent Basil Nash, who’s set to take his place in January. As of Wednesday evening, Judge Harrison was still listed on the Bailey County website.

Judge Harrison’s bond was set at $500 per charge late Wednesday night.

