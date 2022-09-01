Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
LH football opens season with thrilling road win over Post
WATERBURY, Conn. – After a wildly exciting fourth quarter, the Lock Haven University football team (1-0) overcame a late surge from Post University (0-1) in the 2022 season opener for both teams. LHU came away with the win 35-34 in a nail-biting non-conference matchup. For first year head coach...
Lock Haven Jaycees Regatta on schedule
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of noon on Sunday, the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta remains on schedule. That means that the much-anticipated fireworks display remains set for 10 p.m. Sunday, with the rain date Monday at 9 p.m. Weather forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight but as of noon the fireworks are still good to go Sunday night (therecord-online will post any changes to the schedule when received).
Lock Haven announces 2022 Homecoming festivities
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University will hold its 2022 Homecoming events from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18. Events will include the annual Lawn Party and Golf Cart Parade, the 28th annual Alumni Classic Golf Tournament hosted by the Lock Haven University Alumni Association, the 50th class reunion of the Class of 1972, and the Bald Eagle football team battling Clarion University.
NWS issues flood watch for central Pa
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has issued a Monday flood watch for all of central Pennsylvania, including the counties of Clinton, Centre and Lycoming. The watch is in effect from noon Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday. The watch comes as the Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor...
Lock Haven Jaycees Regatta moves fireworks to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Officials with the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta have announced Sunday’s fireworks have been moved from the scheduled 10 p.m. time to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The change was announced because of impending rain later at night.
New Lockport Boat Launch addition celebrated
LOCKPORT, PA – Participants in this weekend’s 51st Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta found a nifty new launch area just downriver from the existing concrete boat launch. Project principals gathered Friday to celebrate the improvements to some 175 feet of Susquehanna River waterfront. The Woodward Township...
Cochran and Stroup Earn Race Victories
MILL HALL, PA– Tylor Cochran of Williamsport won his second RaceSaver Sprint Car feature of the season. AJ Stroup of Middleburg won his third feature of season, claiming the summer championship event presented by BAM’s Mobile Electronic. Brayden Kuhn of Greencastle won the 270 Micros, Johnny Smith of Scranton won the 600 Micros and Larry Beachel of New Columbia won the 4 Cylinders.
Lock Haven couple charged with terroristic threats in Dunnstable Township incident
DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, PA – State police have charged two Lock Haven residents with terroristic threats following a Thursday morning incident at a residence on German Road in Dunnstable Township. Police said a 19-year-old female at that residence contacted them and said two individuals with firearms entered her home. Police...
