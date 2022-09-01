ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Godfrey Daniels gearing up for 47th season, second after COVID reopening

Bethlehem’s most intimate music venues announced its schedule for season No. 47, which kicks off on Thursday. Godfrey Daniels, the Southside Bethlehem listening club, announced its schedule for the upcoming season last week. The full slate comprises veteran musicians and local favorites with more than 30 shows on the calendar and more to come. Tickets for the shows are on sale now at godfreydaniels.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre

There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
EASTON, PA
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
LANCASTER, PA
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations

Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
