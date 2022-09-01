6A defensive player of the year candidates: favorite, contenders, dark horses

By René Ferrán

The 2022 Oregon high school football season kicks off this week. Who will be among the top candidates for Class 6A defensive player of the year?

Jayden Moses (Grant) photo by Taylor Balkom

—

Favorite

DE Richie Anderson, Tualatin, senior

The Colorado State commit was downright unstoppable at times last fall, when he earned all-state honorable mention for the 6A runner-up Timberwolves with 56 tackles (17 for loss), 10 sacks and four forced fumbles. ( Tualatin team preview )

Contenders

DL Tiger Black, Roseburg, senior

A first-team all-state defensive lineman and the Southwest defensive player of the year as a junior, Black is one of the toughest players to block in the state, finishing with 4½ sacks last season. ( Roseburg team preview )

LB Hudson Davis, Newberg, senior

Davis is the reigning Pacific defensive player of the year and a second-team all-state linebacker. He finished his junior season with 111 tackles (10 for loss), three sacks and two forced fumbles. ( Newberg team preview )

LB Earl Ingle, West Linn, senior

Ingle played through a shoulder injury last season to become a Three Rivers co-defensive player of the year and a first-team all-state honoree, making 61 tackles and five sacks. ( West Linn team preview )

DL Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

The son of new Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti comes to the Willamette Valley from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast, where he had a strong junior season with 71 tackles and 7½ sacks in receiving Class A all-state honorable mention. ( Sheldon team preview )

Dark horses

CB Jace Burton, Jesuit, junior

The son of former Portland State coach and Crusaders defensive coordinator Nigel Burton earned all-state honorable mention in the secondary last season and will be a third-year starter at cornerback. ( Jesuit team preview )

DE Tristan Davis, Lakeridge, senior

Davis’ play shouldn’t suffer a drop as he transitions from Wilsonville, where he was a 5A all-state honorable mention selection as a junior with 45 tackles (10 for loss) and eight sacks. ( Lakeridge team preview )

CB Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas, senior

Johnson-Gibson finished last season with four interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns — and was a lockdown corner for the Cavaliers. ( Clackamas team preview )

LB Calvin Macy, Lake Oswego, senior

Macy made the all-state honorable mention list at linebacker last season with 63 tackles (4½ for loss) and two sacks. ( Lake Oswego team preview )

LB Jayden Moses, Grant, senior

Moses, an all-state honorable mention selection last season, is the favorite for PIL defensive player of the year honors as a sideline-to-sideline force in the Generals defense. ( Grant team preview )

—