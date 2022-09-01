BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO