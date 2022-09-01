ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

Related
brproud.com

Vacant apartment fire near Plank Road under investigation, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was displaced after a Monday vacant apartment fire on Denham Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters found one person safe outside the apartment when they arrived at 12:41 p.m. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
WAFB

Police: Man arrested after drag racing led to deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a man has been arrested following a deadly crash allegedly involving drag racing on Airline Highway. The crash happened on Saturday, August 20, but police arrested Warren Thomas, 23, on Thursday, September 1. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, drag racing, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#Traffic Accident#N Sherwood Forest#The North Sherwood Forest#White Oak Drive
brproud.com

23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: Father caught speeding on ATV with toddler in front seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say the 26-year-old father of a toddler was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught speeding on an ATV (or four-wheeler) with his young son in the front seat at the start of the Labor Day weekend. According to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police cracking down on illegal drag racing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police arrested 23-year-old Warren Thomas for allegedly illegally drag racing and killing his passenger on August 20th. “Everybody will be arrested,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police. “Innocent people can get hurt behind this.”. McKneely...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Park Boulevard house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead

BATON ROUGE- An arrest warrant was issued for a a 27-year old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car. It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest. A witness told WBRZ she called...
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy