At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Vacant apartment fire near Plank Road under investigation, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was displaced after a Monday vacant apartment fire on Denham Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters found one person safe outside the apartment when they arrived at 12:41 p.m. According to...
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Siegen Lane (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon on Siegen Lane. Unknown injuries were reported following the crash. According to the investigators, multiple vehicles were [..]
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Police: Man arrested after drag racing led to deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a man has been arrested following a deadly crash allegedly involving drag racing on Airline Highway. The crash happened on Saturday, August 20, but police arrested Warren Thomas, 23, on Thursday, September 1. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, drag racing, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting. The shooting took place a little after 12:40 a.m. The suspect is Oliven Molina and TPSO considers the...
23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Police: Father caught speeding on ATV with toddler in front seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say the 26-year-old father of a toddler was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught speeding on an ATV (or four-wheeler) with his young son in the front seat at the start of the Labor Day weekend. According to the...
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police cracking down on illegal drag racing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police arrested 23-year-old Warren Thomas for allegedly illegally drag racing and killing his passenger on August 20th. “Everybody will be arrested,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police. “Innocent people can get hurt behind this.”. McKneely...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Morgan City
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person early this morning.
Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
Park Boulevard house fire under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
BATON ROUGE- An arrest warrant was issued for a a 27-year old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car. It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest. A witness told WBRZ she called...
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
