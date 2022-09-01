ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville police investigate Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning on the city’s Westside. It was reported around 11:50 a.m. on 103rd Street just west of Interstate 295 in the Oak Hill area. The circumstances surrounding the incident on Labor Day were not immediately...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Baker County deputies surprise young boy at birthday party

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office surprised a young community member at his birthday party at Island Oaks RV Resort this weekend. Chase turned four and his mother, Bethany, sent an email to the sheriff’s office requesting a deputy drive-by to wish him a happy birthday, as he wanted a police-themed party. Chase said he wants to grow up and become a police officer.
GLEN SAINT MARY, FL
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
ALACHUA, FL
