Fundraiser set in honor of Jax Beach father who died after a pool accident
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner who recently died is raising money to benefit children suffering brain trauma. After being in a coma for over two months, Guy Boonsanong’s wife says she had to find a way to honor his life. “This...
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. STORY: A shooting in Palatka leaves 2 dead and 2 in critical condition, a 5th person beaten. Becker paid a visit to...
Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
Family identifies 26-year-old father as man who died after 4 were shot in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 26-year-old truck driver has been identified by his mother as one of two victims in a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka. In addition to the two killed, three were seriously...
Jacksonville police investigate Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning on the city’s Westside. It was reported around 11:50 a.m. on 103rd Street just west of Interstate 295 in the Oak Hill area. The circumstances surrounding the incident on Labor Day were not immediately...
Baker County deputies surprise young boy at birthday party
GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office surprised a young community member at his birthday party at Island Oaks RV Resort this weekend. Chase turned four and his mother, Bethany, sent an email to the sheriff’s office requesting a deputy drive-by to wish him a happy birthday, as he wanted a police-themed party. Chase said he wants to grow up and become a police officer.
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
Florida Highway Patrol warns, 'If you drive recklessly, we will find you and you will go to jail'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers via Twitter on Monday saying, "If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)." Along with the message (and...
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after club shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
Jacksonville father, restaurant owner in coma for months has died
Saranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong died Wednesday after being in a coma since Father's Day. One of his children was born while he was in a coma.
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
